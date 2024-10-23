How Korean carmaker Hyundai cracked the Indian market where European makers are struggling

The Korean company occupies the coveted No. 2 position in the Indian market and has gone public even as European and American carmakers are struggling to crack it
It’s a baffling tale in India’s automotive industry. On the one hand, two European automotive giants, the world’s second-largest and fourth-largest carmakers, just can’t seem to find their footing in the country. One wants to sell its stake, while the other is yet to crack into the top ten despite pouring billions. Both Volkswagen Group and Stellantis have been operational in India for more than 20 years.
