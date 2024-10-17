How Mahindra reinvented itself with the Thar and Thar Roxx

Mahindra's Thar Roxx mopped up 1.76 lakh bookings in 60 minutes on the day they opened. At an average price of Rs17.75 lakh, that could mean over Rs31,200 crore in potential revenue for the automaker, in addition to a stab at the second spot in India's automotive landscape
There is a sense of glee, satisfaction, or perhaps even a bit of pride as Rajesh Jejurikar starts talking.
It’s October 3, and only a few hours since the country’s fourth largest automaker, Mahindra, opened bookings for its much-anticipated SUV, the Thar Roxx, a five-door variant of its hugely popular SUV, the Thar. The Thar, launched in 2020, came with three doors and has, in many ways, been the cornerstone of Mahindra’s automotive rebirth after a few years of scraping the bottom.