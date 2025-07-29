Troubled IndusInd Bank shows 72 percent fall in profit in Q1FY26

Troubled private sector lender IndusInd Bank—India’s fifth largest private lender by assets—on Monday reported a 72 percent drop in consolidated net profit for the three months to June 2025, with asset quality and income levels also showing stress for the quarter.

The earnings come weeks before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is to finalise a new successor for IndusInd Bank, which is facing a trust deficit due to a string of accounting irregularities involving its employees in previous years. This had led to the hasty exits of the Bank’s former MD & CEO Sumant Kathpalia and deputy CFO Arun Khurana.

Last week its chief human resources officer Zubin Mody quit after a 20-year tenure, citing “new opportunities outside”. A committee of executives runs the bank from July 29 to August 28 or until the new managing director and CEO are appointed and assume charge, whichever is earlier, IndusInd Bank informed the exchanges last week.

Net profit for IndusInd Bank fell to Rs 604.05 crore for Q1FY25 from Rs 2,170.7 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Net interest income has fallen to Rs 4,640 crore in Q1FY26 compared to Rs 5,408 crore a year earlier. Asset quality has also fallen, with gross NPA (as a percentage of total advances) rising to 3.64 percent from 2.02 percent in the same period.

IndusInd Bank’s net interest margin fell 79 basis points (bps) to 3.64 percent in the June-ended quarter from 4.25 percent a year earlier. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of one percent.