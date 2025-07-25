Photo of the day: India-UK sign FTA

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
By Forbes India
Published: Jul 25, 2025 11:29:50 AM IST
Updated: Jul 25, 2025 11:33:26 AM IST

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India shake hands after Britain's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, left, and Piyush Goyal, Minister of Industry and Supply of India, right, signed a free trade agreement at Chequers on July 24, 2025, in Aylesbury, England. The deal — the most significant trade pact made by the UK since Brexit, and for India, the first it has signed outside Asia — will still need to be approved by the British parliament and India's federal cabinet, which is expected to take place within a year.

Image: Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

