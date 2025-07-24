Top quick commerce companies in India: Explaining India's growing 10-minute delivery space

Know how the quick commerce industry is reshaping retail in India with instant deliveries, tech-driven supply chains, and leading companies
India’s commercial industry has seen a major shift since the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditional buying behaviour, built around monthly purchases and in-person shopping, took a backseat as consumers opted for speed, safety, and convenience. What started as a pandemic-driven push towards online grocery and essentials has evolved into a much faster and more aggressive model: quick commerce (q-commerce).
Quick commerce is one of the fastest-growing sectors within the e-commerce industry. In 2023, the quick commerce market in India reached a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $2.3 billion, with a 70 percent annual growth rate. This growth is also reshaping how consumers interact with retailers and platforms.
In this post, we’ll discuss what quick commerce is, why it’s growing so fast, and which quick commerce companies are leading the way in India.
Q-commerce is a model where daily essential orders are delivered within 30 minutes. Unlike traditional e-commerce, which might take a day or two (or even weeks) for delivery, quick commerce is designed for speed. It mostly caters to high-frequency orders like snacks, groceries, OTC medicines, sanitary items, and more.
This model works through a network of hyperlocal stores, local hubs, and a fleet of delivery partners on two-wheelers. Instead of centralised warehouses and long-haul logistics, q-commerce relies on proximity to the customer.
While food delivery apps were early examples of this model, q-commerce has moved beyond meals. The format is quickly gaining ground across major cities, where consumers prefer quick drop-offs over long checkout waits or planning weekly grocery lists.
Quick commerce has found a strong foothold in India. Demand for it is being supported by:
Together, these elements have turned quick commerce into a preferred shopping model for everyday use in major parts of the country.
Here are some leading quick commerce companies in India to watch out for:
|Sr. No.
|Companies
|Delivery Time (in minutes)
|1
|Flipkart Minutes
|10
|2
|Amazon Now
|10
|3
|Blinkit Bistro
|15
|4
|Zepto
|10
|5
|Zomato
|20
|6
|Swiggy & Instamart
|10 to 30
|7
|BigBasket
|15 to 30
|8
|Myntra Now
|Same day delivery
|9
|FreshToHome Express
|Same day delivery
|10
|JioMart Express
|10 to 20
|11
|Ola Food and Grocery
|20 to 30
Some key drivers of the q-commerce industry are:
Apart from the market demand, quick commerce companies in India are also backed by government initiatives and digital infrastructure upgrades.
Here are a few major initiatives that continue to push the q-commerce industry forward: