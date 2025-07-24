Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
30 Indian Minds Leading the AI Revolution
  1. Home
  2. Explainers
  3. Explainers
  4. Top quick commerce companies in India: Explaining India's growing 10-minute delivery space

Top quick commerce companies in India: Explaining India's growing 10-minute delivery space

Know how the quick commerce industry is reshaping retail in India with instant deliveries, tech-driven supply chains, and leading companies

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 24, 2025 02:58:08 PM IST
Updated: Jul 24, 2025 03:20:23 PM IST

India’s commercial industry has seen a major shift since the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditional buying behaviour, built around monthly purchases and in-person shopping, took a backseat as consumers opted for speed, safety, and convenience. What started as a pandemic-driven push towards online grocery and essentials has evolved into a much faster and more aggressive model: quick commerce (q-commerce).

Related stories

Quick commerce is one of the fastest-growing sectors within the e-commerce industry. In 2023, the quick commerce market in India reached a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $2.3 billion, with a 70 percent annual growth rate. This growth is also reshaping how consumers interact with retailers and platforms.

In this post, we’ll discuss what quick commerce is, why it’s growing so fast, and which quick commerce companies are leading the way in India.

What is quick commerce?

Q-commerce is a model where daily essential orders are delivered within 30 minutes. Unlike traditional e-commerce, which might take a day or two (or even weeks) for delivery, quick commerce is designed for speed. It mostly caters to high-frequency orders like snacks, groceries, OTC medicines, sanitary items, and more.

This model works through a network of hyperlocal stores, local hubs, and a fleet of delivery partners on two-wheelers. Instead of centralised warehouses and long-haul logistics, q-commerce relies on proximity to the customer.

Read More

While food delivery apps were early examples of this model, q-commerce has moved beyond meals. The format is quickly gaining ground across major cities, where consumers prefer quick drop-offs over long checkout waits or planning weekly grocery lists.

Why is quick commerce in high demand?

Quick commerce has found a strong foothold in India. Demand for it is being supported by:

  • Tech-led logistics, smarter inventory management, and mobile-first platforms that make ordering seamless.
  • Local warehouses and last-mile delivery networks are now deeply integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and GPS tech. This helps platforms predict what will sell, track real-time orders, and optimise routes for delivery partners.
  • UPI, wallets, and instant checkouts allow you to order in seconds - no cash, no queues.
  • Hyperlocal markets source items from nearby hubs, keeping delivery times and costs in check.
Analysts expect the contribution of q-commerce platforms to the online grocery market to rise from 10 percent to around 45 percent in the near future.

Together, these elements have turned quick commerce into a preferred shopping model for everyday use in major parts of the country.

Top quick commerce companies in India

Here are some leading quick commerce companies in India to watch out for:

Sr. No. Companies Delivery Time (in minutes)
1 Flipkart Minutes 10
2 Amazon Now 10
3 Blinkit Bistro 15
4 Zepto 10
5 Zomato 20
6 Swiggy & Instamart 10 to 30
7 BigBasket 15 to 30
8 Myntra Now Same day delivery
9 FreshToHome Express Same day delivery
10 JioMart Express 10 to 20
11 Ola Food and Grocery 20 to 30


Key factors driving the growth of quick commerce

Some key drivers of the q-commerce industry are:

  • Faster user adoption: A growing number of users, especially millennials and Gen Z in urban areas, are shifting from standard e-commerce to quick commerce. Even existing users are now shopping more frequently, especially for everyday items.
  • High demand during special days: Quick commerce companies in India have aligned themselves with special occasions and national events. From Diwali décor and Valentine’s Day roses to cricket match snacks, they adapt to market demand and keep relevant products stocked and delivered on time.
  • Wider range of products: Q-commerce isn’t limited to groceries anymore. Beauty products, small electronics, home essentials, wellness items, and even medicines are now part of the mix. This shift is drawing more D2C brands and categories to the network.

Government initiatives to enhance the quick commerce industry

Apart from the market demand, quick commerce companies in India are also backed by government initiatives and digital infrastructure upgrades.

Here are a few major initiatives that continue to push the q-commerce industry forward:

  • Digital India: This flagship programme has improved access to internet services, encouraged digital literacy, and motivated more citizens and small businesses to adopt innovations in the q-commerce industry.
  • Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC): ONDC is helping smaller vendors and local retailers connect to digital platforms by boosting participation and reach across various towns and cities.
  • Startup India: By offering tax benefits, funding support, and easier compliance norms, Startup India has created space for quick commerce startups to grow and innovate with fewer entry barriers.
  • UPI and digital payment gateways: Fast and secure digital payments through platforms like UPI have made the buying process smoother. This has directly improved the customer experience and efficiency for quick commerce companies in India.

Photo of the day: Dow reacts to Japan deal
X