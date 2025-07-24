Top quick commerce companies in India: Explaining India's growing 10-minute delivery space

India’s commercial industry has seen a major shift since the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditional buying behaviour, built around monthly purchases and in-person shopping, took a backseat as consumers opted for speed, safety, and convenience. What started as a pandemic-driven push towards online grocery and essentials has evolved into a much faster and more aggressive model: quick commerce (q-commerce).

Quick commerce is one of the fastest-growing sectors within the e-commerce industry. In 2023, the quick commerce market in India reached a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $2.3 billion, with a 70 percent annual growth rate. This growth is also reshaping how consumers interact with retailers and platforms.

In this post, we’ll discuss what quick commerce is, why it’s growing so fast, and which quick commerce companies are leading the way in India.

What is quick commerce?

Q-commerce is a model where daily essential orders are delivered within 30 minutes. Unlike traditional e-commerce, which might take a day or two (or even weeks) for delivery, quick commerce is designed for speed. It mostly caters to high-frequency orders like snacks, groceries, OTC medicines, sanitary items, and more.

This model works through a network of hyperlocal stores, local hubs, and a fleet of delivery partners on two-wheelers. Instead of centralised warehouses and long-haul logistics, q-commerce relies on proximity to the customer.