Fintech unicorn companies in India: Complete list and overview

The financial services industry is growing exponentially. Know some of India's top fintech unicorn companies that have changed the landscape
India is undoubtedly a tech innovation hub. With nearly 1.6 lakh startups, the country now ranks as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, and the fintech industry has taken centre stage in this innovation. From digital payments and lending to neobanking, a new wave of homegrown companies is driving this momentum, and several have crossed the billion-dollar valuation mark. Along with such impressive numbers, fintech companies are transforming the way financial services operate for millions of users.
In this article, we’ll discuss the top fintech unicorn companies in India that are making a significant impact today. Whether you're looking to invest in their stocks, analysing trends, or just curious about who’s leading financial transformation, this list offers a clear picture of who’s shaping the future of finance in the country.
With 26 fintech unicorns, the combined market value stands at $90 billion. This is a clear indication of the country’s thriving digital finance ecosystem. Some top fintech companies leading this transformation are PhonePe, Razorpay, Pine Labs, Policy Bazaar, and more.
Here’s the list of top fintech unicorn companies sourced from the JM Financial report:
|Sr.no.
|Company
|Category
|Founded in
|1
|PhonePe
|Payment
|2015
|2
|Paytm
|Payment
|2010
|3
|Razorpay
|Payment
|2014
|4
|PayU
|Payment
|2002
|5
|Pine Labs
|Payment
|1998
|6
|Cred
|Payment
|2018
|7
|BillDesk
|Payment
|2000
|8
|BharatPe
|Payment
|2018
|9
|Slice
|Lending Tech
|2016
|10
|Yubi
|Lending Tech
|2020
|11
|Avanse
|Lending Tech
|2013
|12
|Oxyzo
|Lending Tech
|2016
|13
|InCred Finance
|Lending Tech
|1995
|14
|DMI Finance
|Lending Tech
|2008
|15
|Chargebee
|Fintech Infra
|2011
|16
|Zeta
|Fintech Infra
|2015
|17
|Perfios
|Fintech Infra
|2008
|18
|KFin Tech
|Fintech Infra
|2017
|19
|Digit
|InusureTech
|2016
|20
|Policy Bazaar
|InusureTech
|2008
|21
|Acko
|InusureTech
|2016
|22
|Zerodha
|WealthTech
|2010
|23
|Upstox
|WealthTech
|2009
|24
|Groww
|WealthTech
|2016
|25
|Open
|Others
|2017
|26
|OneCard
|Others
|2019
Some factors that are driving the growth of the top fintech unicorn companies in India are:
India is one of the top fintech investment hotspots globally. According to a JM Financial report, in 2023, India accounted for 14 percent of the world’s fintech funding and ranked second in fintech deal volume and as the most-funded startup sector. There are 26 fintech unicorns in the country, including one decacorn ($10+ billion valuation).
From 2014 to 2023, Indian fintech startups raised over $28 billion across 1,486 deals. The industry has seen over 20 initial public offerings (IPOs) and $4 billion in mergers and acquisitions. Startups like Paytm, PolicyBazaar, and Tracxn have gone public, showing viable exit routes for investors. The top unicorn companies in the fintech industry generated around $20 billion in revenue during the financial year 2023.
JM Financial also mentioned that at least 150 unicorn companies in India should contribute to $200 billion in revenues by 2030. This growth will likely be due to increasing AI adoption, cross-border payments, and decentralised solutions. The payments and lending segments dominate funding, drawing major capital investments. The number of fintech startups has grown significantly from 2,100 in 2021 to over 10,000 in 2024—almost a fivefold increase.
Startups were allocated a budget of around $1.2 billion (₹10,000 crore) in the 2025-26 Union Budget to upgrade rural banking infrastructure, focusing on tech improvements, customised credit cards for micro-enterprises, and insurance schemes. The sector also urged the government to increase bank commissions for rural agents who handle last-mile banking services. This budget and improvements improve financial access across the country and push the fintech industry towards more growth and development.
Here are some initiatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to support the fintech companies and users:
The RBI’s FinTech Repository Innovation Hub helps you connect with the leading community of entrepreneurs, banks, and investors, providing a space for experimentation and development. The Ministry of Finance supports this initiative by creating policies encouraging innovation and investment in fintech. Together, they aim to build a repository of knowledge, innovation, and best practices that can guide the growth of the fintech industry in India.
PRAVAAH (Platform for Regulatory Application, Validation and Authorisation) is a secure online portal where fintech companies can apply for various licenses, approvals, and authorisations. You can submit applications online, track updates, and respond to RBI queries - all in a digitised, transparent, and efficient setup. PRAVAAH reduces processing times and allows fintech companies to launch and scale their solutions effectively. Currently, 60 different application forms are available, and more will be added over time. There's also a general form if your request doesn’t fit into any listed categories.
The RBI’s Retail Direct portal was launched in November 2021 to let retail investors buy and sell government securities (G-Secs) directly. With the Retail Direct mobile app, investors can use their smartphones to open a Retail Direct Gilt (RDG) account, buy G-Secs in primary auctions, and sell them easily in the secondary market. You can download the app from the Play Store for Android systems and the App Store for iOS users.