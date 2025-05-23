Fintech unicorn companies in India: Complete list and overview

India is undoubtedly a tech innovation hub. With nearly 1.6 lakh startups, the country now ranks as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, and the fintech industry has taken centre stage in this innovation. From digital payments and lending to neobanking, a new wave of homegrown companies is driving this momentum, and several have crossed the billion-dollar valuation mark. Along with such impressive numbers, fintech companies are transforming the way financial services operate for millions of users.

In this article, we’ll discuss the top fintech unicorn companies in India that are making a significant impact today. Whether you're looking to invest in their stocks, analysing trends, or just curious about who’s leading financial transformation, this list offers a clear picture of who’s shaping the future of finance in the country.

List of top fintech unicorns in India

With 26 fintech unicorns, the combined market value stands at $90 billion. This is a clear indication of the country’s thriving digital finance ecosystem. Some top fintech companies leading this transformation are PhonePe, Razorpay, Pine Labs, Policy Bazaar, and more.

Here’s the list of top fintech unicorn companies sourced from the JM Financial report: