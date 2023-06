Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said recently that Google will set up a global fintech operations centre in India's GIFT City in Gujarat. On ToThePoint today, we asked Varsha Meghani, who's been reporting on the fintech ecosystem in India, to give us a sense of what the big picture is here. And we also speculate a bit on where this all leaves WhatsApp, which also offers a payments option in India via the country's unified payments interface infrastructure