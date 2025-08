Congress activists burn an effigy of US President Donald Trump in Kolkata, India, as they protest against the announcement of a 25 percent tariff and fine on Indian goods from August. In the fiscal year 2024-2025, trade between India and the US reached $131.8 billion, which includes $86.5 billion in exports and $45.3 billion in imports. Image: Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images