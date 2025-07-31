Tariff trouble: Disruption in numbers

As Indian businesses try to manoeuvre a sudden imposition of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs close to the August 1 deadline, analysis shows that a substantial increase in exports has doubled India’s trade surplus with the US in the last seven years.

Indian exports to the US increased by 65 percent between FY19 and FY25, exceeding $85 billion for the first time. In comparison, imports grew by just about 29 percent to $46 billion in the same period. US imports to India had crossed $50 billion in FY23.

