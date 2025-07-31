Beyond Sustainability: Why impact investing is smart business

"Today's business challenge: how can a company profit from solving the world's problems, not from creating them?"

- Paul Polman, former CEO, Unilever

The above is a great call-to-action from Paul Polman and Andrew Winston's best-selling book Net Positive: How Courageous Companies Thrive by Giving More than They Take. Becoming net positive may take you some time, not only to read the book, but to improve what your company produces and how it operates, in terms of environmental and social impact.

Is there anything you can do in the meantime?

You can invest in initiatives that earn market or above-market returns AND address environmental and social goals—Impact Investing (II). Is focusing on broader impact connected to better performance? Yes. In a Harvard Business Review interview, Poleman shared: "We've also seen backed up by data that companies driven by stronger purpose, longer term models, putting sustainability at the core, in general [have] significantly outperformed their peer groups…."

Many corporations are joining the movement via impact venture arms (e.g. Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund) and are making direct investments and partnerships that further SDG and ESG goals. In fact, Brunel Pension Partnership ($50+ billion Assets Under Management (AUM)) announced that 40 percent of their new investment vehicle would be devoted to impact investing.