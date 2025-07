India's chess player Divya Deshmukh is seen during the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final match tiebreaks against compatriot Koneru Humpy in Batumi, Georgia, July 28, 2025. 19-year-old Deshmukh beat veteran Humpy in the second rapid tie-breaker to become the first Indian champion of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup. The win earned Divya the 'Grandmaster' title and also ensures her qualification for the Candidates tournament.

Image: Andrei Anosov/ FIDE via PTI Photo