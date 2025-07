The Indian army displays drones and robotic dogs during Kargil Vijay Diwas in Drass, Kargil on July 25, 2025. The drones, robotic dogs, and other technologies inducted into the army since the Kargil war help with patrolling and delivery of loads like ammunition to remote and rough terrains while increasing the effectiveness of surveillance along the Line of Control.

Image: Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images