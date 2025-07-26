From RDI scheme leg up for agritech to Michele Kang transforming women's sports, our top stories of the week

1) The funding boon



India’s newly launched Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) scheme could become a game-changer for agritech startups. With Rs1 lakh crore earmarked for strengthening private-sector R&D across strategic sectors, founders hope this will address the industry’s biggest pain points—lack of capital, fragmented digital infrastructure, and slow tech adoption. For India to realise its ambitions in agricultural science, experts say what’s needed now is outcome-driven incentives, simpler funding access, and collaborative ecosystems. If implemented correctly, the RDI scheme could foster a golden decade for agritech, where soil data, AI-driven crop insights, and climate resilience converge at scale.





Infinite Reality recently proclaimed itself to be worth a staggering $15.5 billion, despite generating just $75 million in revenue in 2024 —a revenue multiple that is eye-watering even by AI startups’ standards. The Florida-based startup has quietly acquired a string of companies—Napster, Drone Racing League, ReKTGlobal—through all‑stock deals, each reportedly inflating its valuation further. Yet behind the glossy numbers lies a trail of lawsuits, delinquent vendor payments, and SEC scrutiny over unverifiable funding claims and cozy, undisclosed investors. Analysts in the metaverse and Web3 space say they’ve never encountered the company as either a vendor or a partner, raising questions about its real-world footprint. Here's an interesting investigation.





Once a healthcare IT entrepreneur with a meticulously plotted career, Michele Kang has emerged as one of the most transformative figures in women's football. Kang was drawn to the potential of women’s sports after attending a Capitol Hill celebration following the US team’s 2019 World Cup win. She took control of the Washington Spirit in 2022 for $35 million—a bold move that sparked a valuation surge to $130 million within two years—and has since acquired Olympique Lyon Féminin and London City Lionesses. Behind her strategy is a clear thesis: Women’s sports—especially football—deserves parity in resources, infrastructure, and valuation. With marquee media deals, brand partnerships, and attendance surging in her franchises, Kang is betting big that women’s sports can go mainstream.





