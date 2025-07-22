Tagore's letters fetch Rs 5.9 crore at recent auction

Many of Tagore’s belongings are archived at Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan, the university which he founded in 1921, and where he lived for many years. His belongings and documents are also preserved at his ancestral home in Jorasanko, Kolkata. Rabindra Bhavana, the museum at the university has preserved hundreds of documents, including his Bengali and English correspondence, books, and sketches.