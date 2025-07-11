Sabih Khan Joins the Club: Meet Indian-origin executives powering the world's biggest companies

Sabih Khan is the latest name to join the ever-growing club of Indian-origin executives leading global companies. On July 8, 2025, the tech giant announced that Khan will replace Jeff Williams as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) as part of a long-planned succession.

"Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple's supply chain," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, in a press release. "While overseeing Apple's supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple's manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges. He has advanced our ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability, helping to reduce Apple's carbon footprint by more than 60 percent. Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer."

According to The Indian Express, Khan holds a dual bachelor's degree in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University in the US, as well as a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He joined the Cupertino-headquartered company in 1995 after working at GE Plastics. He has been at Apple for 30 years and joined the executive team as Senior Vice President of Operations in 2019. His work for Apple's global supply chain, especially during the challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic, is highly regarded. He is credited with transforming the process and is responsible for overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfilment functions, as well as partnering with suppliers to propel green manufacturing.

Khan was born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, but his family moved to Singapore when he was in school. The 58-year-old executive is also part of the exclusive club of Indian-origin executives who come from small towns in India and are now conquering the tallest peaks of the corporate sector. Here's a look at some other Indian-origin executives who come from small towns in India but are leading global companies.