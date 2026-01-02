Inside Warren Buffett’s great portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway

A look at the $1 trillion conglomerate’s biggest equity bets as Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett retires after six decades, revealing the high conviction investments that shaped his legacy

As Warren Buffett steps down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway on December 31, 2025, the investing world marks the end of one of the most influential leadership tenures in financial history. After more than six decades at the helm, Buffett leaves behind not just a trillion-dollar conglomerate but a portfolio built on conviction, patience, and an unwavering belief in high-quality businesses.

Across the years, his stock picks became case studies, his holding periods became folklore, and his discipline turned Berkshire Hathaway into one of the world’s most closely watched portfolios. As Berkshire transitions to Greg Abel’s leadership, Buffett’s investment legacy lives on most clearly through the companies he championed.

Here’s a list of Buffett’s top investments as of late 2025—the holdings that formed the backbone of Berkshire’s equity portfolio and shaped the Oracle of Omaha’s enduring philosophy:

1. Apple

Portfolio Weight: ~22–28 percent

