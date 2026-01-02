Inside Warren Buffett’s great portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway

A look at the $1 trillion conglomerate’s biggest equity bets as Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett retires after six decades, revealing the high conviction investments that shaped his legacy
As Warren Buffett steps down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway on December 31, 2025, the investing world marks the end of one of the most influential leadership tenures in financial history. After more than six decades at the helm, Buffett leaves behind not just a trillion-dollar conglomerate but a portfolio built on conviction, patience, and an unwavering belief in high-quality businesses.
Across the years, his stock picks became case studies, his holding periods became folklore, and his discipline turned Berkshire Hathaway into one of the world’s most closely watched portfolios. As Berkshire transitions to Greg Abel’s leadership, Buffett’s investment legacy lives on most clearly through the companies he championed.
Here’s a list of Buffett’s top investments as of late 2025—the holdings that formed the backbone of Berkshire’s equity portfolio and shaped the Oracle of Omaha’s enduring philosophy:
1. Apple
Portfolio Weight: ~22–28 percent
Market Value: ~$60–75 billion
Apple remains Berkshire’s largest holding by a significant margin, even after recent stake reductions. Buffett has repeatedly praised its unmatched brand loyalty, sticky ecosystem, and powerful, predictable cash generation—qualities he sees as the foundation of long-term value.
2. American Express
Portfolio Weight: ~17–19 percent
Market Value: ~$44–50 billion
A cornerstone of Berkshire’s portfolio for decades, American Express embodies the durable brand strength Buffett prioritises. Its loyal customer base and resilient, fee-driven model have made it a steady compounder through multiple economic cycles.
3. Bank of America
Portfolio Weight: ~11 percent
Market Value: ~$29–30 billion
Even after trimming exposure, Bank of America remains Buffett’s biggest financial-sector bet, anchored in a crisis-era relationship that evolved into a long-term position. Its scale, deposit base, and earnings power make it central to Berkshire’s banking exposure.
4. Coca-Cola
Portfolio Weight: ~9–10 percent
Market Value: ~$24–26 billion
Held since 1988, Coca-Cola is one of Buffett’s most iconic investments—a timeless consumer brand with global reach and reliable dividends. Its ability to stay culturally relevant while generating steady cash has kept it firmly entrenched in Berkshire’s top holdings.
5. Chevron
Portfolio Weight: ~6.7–7 percent
Market Value: ~$17–19 billion
Chevron represents Berkshire’s conviction in large, integrated energy companies with durable long-term economics. Its strong cash flows, diversified operations, and strategic importance to global energy supply make it a lasting component of the portfolio.
6. Occidental Petroleum
Portfolio Weight: ~3.8–4.7 percent
Market Value: ~$12–13 billion
Buffett’s sizeable position in Occidental—now exceeding 25 percent ownership—reflects more than a simple energy bet. It demonstrates confidence in the company’s assets, leadership, and ability to generate robust returns across commodity cycles.
7. Moody’s
Portfolio Weight: ~4.4–4.8 percent
Market Value: ~$11–12 billion
Moody’s sits at the core of global financial markets, providing essential credit ratings and analytics relied on by institutions worldwide. Its entrenched position creates formidable competitive advantages and supports consistent, high-margin earnings—exactly the kind of moat Buffett favours.
8. Chubb Limited
Portfolio Weight: ~3.0–3.3 percent
Market Value: ~$8–9 billion
Chubb deepens Berkshire’s long-standing strength in insurance, adding global scale and a reputation for disciplined underwriting. Its steady premium income further supports Berkshire’s investment engine, reinforcing the crucial role of insurance float in generating long-term capital.
9. Kraft Heinz
Portfolio Weight: ~3.1–3.3 percent
Market Value: ~$8 billion
Despite mixed performance in recent years, Kraft Heinz remains a meaningful holding for Berkshire, which owns roughly 27.5 percent of the company. Its portfolio of household-name brands still delivers scale and cash generation, even as the business adapts to evolving consumer preferences.
10. Alphabet
Portfolio Weight: ~1.5–1.7 percent
Market Value: ~$4.3 billion as of Q3 2025
Alphabet joined Berkshire’s portfolio in late 2025 as a newly disclosed $4.3 billion stake, becoming the conglomerate’s tenth-largest equity holding. The investment reflects growing comfort with technology beyond Apple, backed by Alphabet’s strong cash flows and leadership in AI-driven growth.
Other Noteworthy Holdings
These investments sit below the top ten threshold but remain part of Berkshire’s long-term portfolio mix: DaVita, Kroger, Visa, VeriSign, Mastercard, Amazon.
First Published: Jan 02, 2026, 13:34