Ecological concerns on show at the India Art Fair

This year’s exhibition in Delhi shows a deeper curatorial focus on works engaging with green systems and stressed realities of the present. Here is a glimpse from the myriad artworks on show

By Forbes India
Feb 07, 2026, 10:56 IST2 min
Natasha Preenja (a.k.a Princess Pea) and Chanakya School. 'The Lotus Headed', 2026. The work draws from Lajja Gouri, an ancient embodiment of fertility, exploring intersections of mythic iconography and contemporary collective practice.
The 17th edition of the India Art Fair opened on February 5 with a significant number of young artists presenting works imbued by experimentation and a rich diversity of material, thought and practice.
Viswanath Kuttum. 'Performers', 2025-2026. The rare and intricate folklore costumes and performance attire he depicts are traditions he seeks to preserve, recalling garments once crafted from tree leaves, exotic flowers and locally harvested materials that celebrate cultural heritage.
Rajesh Ram. 'Ghar ki murgi daal barabar', 2025. A work that draws upon the layered histories of rural and riverine India; C Bhagyanath. 'Shows are going on', 2025-2026. This series of works offers a profound insight into psychological states and self-identity.
Sajid Wajid Shaikh. 'Unicorn', 2026 (foreground). Across history, war has repeatedly collided with childhood, making them unwilling witnesses and archivists of violence. Mohammed Intiyaz. ‘Dhoondte dhoondte paav thakjayenge’, 2026. A sculpture exploring themes of social disparity and inequality, where access must be earned each day.
Girjesh Kumar Singh. 'Haal Mukaam: Current Address'. Created from brick and mortar from demolished construction, these works engage with the idea that no address is ever permanent.
Mayur & Tushar Vayeda. 'Delhi: An urban maze', 2026. Working within the Warli tradition, the Vayeda brothers extend its visual language, their layered narratives bridge ancestral knowledge with contemporary realities.
Kulpreet Singh. 'Extinction Archive', 2026. Singh reflects on the agricultural and farming practices of Punjab. His installation looks into the animal, fungal and plant species that are plummeting towards their extinction and invites visitors to add to this growing list.
Abdulla PA. 'Chuttum'. The artist continues his innovative exploration of biomimicry, biomorphism and the macrocosmic beauty of natural objects
LN Tallur. 'Clustering', 2025. Tallur reinterprets traditional Asian sculptures, revising them into modern avatars resembling glitches in the programming of the world, stretching their meanings into uncharted realms at the intersection of art and technology.
