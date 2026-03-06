The giving economy in India: Why India’s billions in giving remain off the books

Nearly half of all charitable giving by individual Indians flows to religious organisations, according to the How India Gives Report by the Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy at Ashoka University.

The findings paint a picture of an Indian giving culture that is vast yet almost entirely invisible to formal measurement. Religious organisations received 45.9 percent of individual donations, followed closely by beggars and destitutes at 41.8 percent. Formal non-religious organisations accounted for 14.9 percent of giving while family, friends and relatives did for 9.1 percent.

While roughly 68 percent of Indians report giving in some form, constituting a market size of roughly Rs 54,000 crore, the vast majority of this capital flows through informal, person-to-person channels that bypass the formal banking and tax systems entirely. Only 10 percent of this individual giving flows through formal channels.

For the Indian government and social-purpose organisations (SPOs), this represents a massive, untapped reservoir of capital. According to the report, the “steady state” of Indian giving is characterised by a deep-rooted moral obligation that favours proximity over paperwork. Unlike mature markets like the US, where individuals contributed $392.45 billion in 2024 through highly structured channels, India’s philanthropic backbone is built on “everyday giving” that is largely untracked.

The alms and the altar

It is no secret that Indians generally tend to donate more during festivals. However, the report was deliberately timed to avoid major religious festivals across all faiths—a methodological departure from earlier surveys. Krishanu Chakraborty, deputy director and head of research at the Centre, says this was intentional. “We wanted to disassociate from festival-driven giving and arrive at a true steady-state number,” he said. The result is a slightly lower reported giving rate than previous editions, which had inadvertently captured the seasonal surge around festivals. Chakraborty estimates that festival-linked giving could push the overall figure up by 20–30 percent, though a precise number will require a future survey timed around major religious occasions.

