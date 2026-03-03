Relief-flights-begin-amid-iran-conflict

Limited flight operations between parts of West Asia and India resumed on Tuesday as airlines began operating special relief services as well as scheduled ones for stranded passengers. However, continued airspace restrictions forced several flights to turn back mid-air.

On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities, and killing its leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Within hours, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military bases, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

This led several Gulf states to shut or restrict their airspace, leading to thousands of flight cancellations.

As of Tuesday, airspace restrictions remain in place across parts of West Asia, while relief flights begin.

