Amid the Tata Sons drama, here’s Chandrasekaran’s report card

At the February 24 Tata Sons board meeting, Noel Tata is believed to have questioned the continued losses in unlisted Tata businesses—Air India and Tata Digital. These long-gestation businesses are said to have queered the pitch for N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment while the future performance of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) remains in question on account of the rise of AI in maintenance, programming and digital management. Forbes India takes a look at the performance of the top 10 listed Tata companies, and Air India and Tata Digital.

Listed businesses

TCS—Rs962,068 crore (current market cap)/Rs448,651crore (2017 market cap when Chandrasekaran took over)

Until recently, the brightest star in the group’s market cap is now under a cloud on account of the, on average, 22 percent erosion in sectors’ value. It can be argued that TCS (and Indian IT in general) was caught napping and was more focussed on buybacks and dividends when AI-readiness should have been a priority.

Tata Motors Ltd*—Rs181,926 crore (commercial)/Rs143,208 crore (passenger)

Cyclical truck business that is seeing an upcycle. The company has done well to retain its about two-thirds market share. The passenger car business has also maintained a steady number four position in the India market and was an early adopter of EVs. Only blemish was the recent cyberattack in the JLR plant in the UK that resulted in production outages and as yet unquantified losses.

