The-forttuna-group-highlights-a-year-of-leadership-recognition-with-the-forttuna-global-100

New York, NY, United States - February 26, 2026

The Forttuna Global 100 emerged as more than a recognition; it became The Forttuna Group’s capsule of vision, courage, and scale. Established as a global benchmark, it honored those who transformed challenges into opportunities and vision into reality.

The unveiling of Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025 brought together extraordinary leaders selected from 1.5 million profiles across over 100 nations. They were not witnesses to change; they were its architects.

Resilient. Visionary. Determined.

This was where conviction collided with creativity to build legacies.



Advisor, Global Policy Insights

Jonathon Cummings is a global strategist and alliance leader driving innovation at the intersection of business, government, and technology. As Cisco Alliance Manager at Deloitte, he manages a multimillion-dollar pipeline, forging high-impact partnerships that accelerate digital transformation. With a background spanning the UN, international NGOs, and global think tanks, Jonathon champions inclusive growth and sustainable development. A Cornell MPA graduate with certifications from Wharton, Google, and IBM, he brings cross-sector expertise and a future-forward mindset. Recognized for bridging public-private divides, he is shaping the next wave of global collaboration for equitable economic advancement.

Prashant S. Patade

CEO & Founder, TraceArt Technologies OPC Private Limited

Prashant Patade, CEO & Founder of TraceArt Technologies OPC Pvt. Ltd., is redefining how businesses adopt AI. With over 18 years in tech, he has spearheaded TraceArt’s transformation into an emerging AI-first company delivering intelligent document processing, translation, and contact center solutions. Driven by purpose and powered by innovation, his AIaaS platform empowers enterprises and SMEs to access cutting-edge capabilities without complexity. Known for his leadership clarity and technical depth, Prashant is building a future where AI is not just smart, but inclusive, ethical, and accessible.

Memori Yamato

Founder & CEO, DIVA

Memori Yamato is Founder & CEO of DIVA, a company operated to bring Light to Humanity through Technology and Art. With over 30 years of industry experience, she started her company as a philanthropic response to the outbreak of COVID-19. The company has now grown as a technology venture to bring a new money flow to the art society. Outside DIVA, Memori served as a board member/US CEO of a Space Technology Company and a Chief Business Officer of a Generative AI company. Memori holds a master's degree from the University of Tokyo and graduated with honors.

Nawsad Joomratty

Founder and CEO, Home Automation by NJ

Nawsad Joomratty is a trailblazing entrepreneur, CEO of Home Automation by NJ, and Visionary Global League. With a strong focus on AI-driven sustainability, Nawsad’s companies provide groundbreaking solutions in energy optimization and leadership development. Through Visionary Global League, he empowers the next generation of leaders with global initiatives, particularly in Africa. Recognized for his innovative work, he received awards like the Most Innovative Company 2024. His recent selection for a globally renowned entrepreneurial bootcamp further solidified his leadership credentials, making him a key figure in driving ethical innovation on a global scale.

Stefan Ott

Managing Director, CEO, Confinity Solutions GmbH

Stefan Ott, Founder & CEO of Confinity Solutions, is a trailblazer in low-latency messaging technology. With a rich career spanning Deutsche Börse, Reuters, and IBM, Stefan launched Confinity in 2016 to revolutionize real-time communication in global financial markets. His flagship product, CLLM, powers high-frequency trading with microsecond precision and is now expanding into the automotive and telecom sectors. A visionary leader who believes in “leading by example,” Stefan champions innovation, inclusivity, and performance. His commitment to ultra-fast, reliable infrastructure is redefining digital connectivity across industries, making him a standout figure in global FinTech and beyond.

Shahood Siddiqui

Chief Technology & Product Officer, One Tech Capital

Shahood Siddiqui is the CTO of Dubai-based One Tech Capital, where he leads both product and technology across COFE Cloud and AllUp, SaaS platforms transforming the F&B and fitness industries in over 10 countries across MENA, APAC, South Asia, and Europe. With 15+ years in tech, and a decade as a hands-on CTO, he has built ventures across e-commerce, quick commerce, SaaS, fintech, and proptech. Now, he’s building a decentralized fintech platform for the Middle East and an enterprise AI engine to power the next generation of digital businesses, scaling innovation from Dubai to the world.

Stuti Bhatt

Growth Enabler - Building Products and Business

Stuti Bhatt is a dynamic professional with eight years of diverse experience across corporate and startup landscapes. With a versatile career background shifting from Dentistry and MBA-HR, she offers a unique blend of strategic insight and operational acumen. Stuti had proven competencies in strategy, product, process, complete business, and brand management, consistently driving the company's vision and market leadership. She's adept at optimizing processes, managing product life cycles, and identifying inefficiencies to fuel growth. Passionate about impactful solutions, Stuti aims to be a growth accelerator for evolving businesses. She is a quick learner, curious, perceptive, astute, and a trusted counsellor.

Muhammad Asif

Director - Datamart Inc. | Founder - Ruby Orbit LLC

Muhammad Asif is an award-winning software architect and AI entrepreneur with 8+ years of experience. As Founder of Ruby Orbit, a next-gen AI CRM for real estate (currently in beta), and Director at Datamart Inc., he builds scalable SaaS platforms that merge automation, intelligence, and impact. Recognized globally as the Young Business Leader of the Year in AI and Software Architecture, Muhammad is reshaping the future of real estate, healthcare, and cloud automation, one line of purposeful code at a time.

Closing Paragraph:



The Forttuna Global 100 was designed as a capsule of leadership - timeless, enduring, and unshakable. Each unveiling highlighted a different facet of influence, from reformers to trailblazers, pioneers to disruptors.

Through this chapter of the Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025, The Forttuna Group reaffirmed its role as a custodian of leadership excellence across generations.

To know more and view the complete Forttuna Global 100 - The Power List 2025, visit.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.