All work and lots of play: why managers should encourage playfulness

Children are experts at play. Whether it’s with siblings, friends, toys or even imaginary friends, children spend a majority of their waking hours engaging with life as if it were a game. But as we grow up, play takes up less and less space in our day-to-day lives — until eventually, as adults, we’re almost completely devoid of it.

Playfulness is generally designated as a child’s activity, when in reality it’s a fundamental aspect of human nature, regardless of age. Research shows that, even in adulthood, playfulness can be very beneficial: It can relieve stress, fuel problem-solving skills and foster general well-being. It leaves us energized and can even help bring meaning to our lives.

In a study published in the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology, my coauthors Siqi Wang, Yasin Rofcanin, Zeynep Y. Yalabik and I looked at the importance of playfulness at work and its connection to playfulness in one’s leisure time.

Incentivizing play in the workplace refers to introducing a playful attitude — not just gamifying one’s tasks, but using a lighthearted and playful approach, whether it’s through healthy competition, humor or setting personal goals.

We found this had a positive effect not only on employees’ health and relationships, but on business as well. That’s because it creates a virtuous circle: A playful attitude at work can “spill over” into people’s personal lives, helping them take better care of themselves and then showing up at the office with renewed energy.

