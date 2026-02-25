AI is not a single-size-fits-all approach: Intel India MD

Intel India used the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi to unveil its ‘frugal AI’ strategy and next generation AI PCs, highlighting a shift toward cost efficient, distributed AI across PCs, edge devices and local systems. The company showcased on device AI capabilities with improved performance and lower power use, while emphasising affordable PC access and vernacular, AI enabled learning to bridge India’s digital fluency gap.

In a conversation with Forbes India during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Santhosh Viswanathan, vice president & managing director, Intel India, spoke about why India is different from the West, its key revenue areas and data centres and sustainability. Edited excerpts:

Q. What are Intel India’s key focus areas and where do you expect growth to come from over the next year?

Everyone’s on the AI wave, but the way we see AI in India is going to be different from what the West or Europe is following because we think that India is a market with its own unique needs. So, our model of AI adoption needs to be a little different. We call this the “frugal AI” approach, where we not only think about the large, big infrastructure that powers these big models, but also a scalable infrastructure all around—something akin to the UPI revolution India had. How do we create the universal AI revolution that India needs? So, the scalable, accessible model across all is something we’re working on. That starts with your computer being an AI device, your mobile phone being an AI device, your EDGE devices being AI devices, and then, in your data centre, your servers being AI devices. AI needs to be everywhere to make it meaningful for a market like India. The second aspect is: Which sectors will adopt AI at population scale, and truly change the way India uses it.

Q. Could you give some examples?

