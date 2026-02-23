The power of visuals: How smart design increases brand engagement

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, consumers are inundated with marketing messages from every direction. With more than 10,000 ads appearing before an average consumer each day, many experience “ad blindness,” instinctively filtering out standard promotional cues. At the same time, 56% of marketing budgets now go to digital channels, intensifying competition for attention. In this cluttered environment, brands must rely on striking, instantly engaging visual strategies to break through the noise.
Visual stimuli shape perceptions and emotions across mediums—from animated films and social media feeds to packaging and advertising. The human brain processes images dramatically faster than text, making visuals a powerful communication tool. Shapes, colours and spatial elements subtly influence emotion and decision-making; whether it’s a red “sale” sticker or a rounded logo, these cues instantly direct attention and shape responses.
The Power of Animated Storytelling
Animated storytelling demonstrates how effective visual strategy can be. In Pixar’s Inside Out, for instance, emotions are personified through characters designed using fluency theory, which suggests that people gravitate toward visuals that are easy to process. Joy’s rounded form and bright yellow palette radiate warmth and openness, while Anger’s block-like red body signals rigidity and intensity.
Design Fluency in Branding
Brands frequently adopt principles of processing fluency to build strong visual identities. Research shows that the longer consumers observe aesthetically appealing products, the more likely they are to touch or purchase them. Simple, familiar designs often heighten aesthetic pleasure by easing processing. Modern brands increasingly use teaser campaigns with partial visual reveals to spark curiosity—such as Apple’s 2024 “Mother Nature” campaign, which used eco-focused visuals to create intrigue around its carbon-neutral watch series.
Shapes Say a Lot
Brands strategically use shapes to evoke emotional cues and communicate values. Squares and rectangles suggest stability and trust. Circles and ovals signal friendliness, unity and approachability. Triangles convey movement, progress or edginess depending on their orientation. Organic shapes resonate with eco-friendly or nature-driven identities.
Colours Pack a Punch
Colour is one of branding’s most potent tools. Purple evokes royalty, while green cues nature, health and freshness. As health-conscious consumers increasingly seek high fiber, wholegrain foods, brands highlight benefits through sharp colour contrasts and strategic placement. For instance, Nestlé’s Fitness cereal uses bright green to emphasize its fiber content. Positioning also influences perception: elements at the top are processed cognitively, while elements at the bottom drive emotion.
Gestalt Principle: The Whole Is Greater Than Its Parts
While shapes and colours individually influence perception, their true power lies in how they work together. According to the Gestalt principle, people perceive designs as unified wholes rather than isolated components. Consider Hide & Seek biscuits: the combination of royal hues, fluid shapes, a top-placed logo and dynamic visuals creates a cohesive, premium impression that enhances purchase intent.
Designing for Impact
Brands can significantly increase visual impact by aligning design strategies with product categories. Fast moving consumer goods benefit from bright, informative packaging. Luxury brands often rely on intrigue and subtlety over immediate detail. Strategic element placement strengthens recall, and thoughtful design choices elevate perceived value and loyalty.
First Published: Feb 23, 2026, 12:32Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Thought-leadership /
- Iim-kozhikode /
- The-power-of-visuals-how-smart-design-increases-brand-engagement