How BIBA became a household brand

Forbes India's Neha Bothra interviews BIBA founder Meena Bindra, who shares how she disrupted India's ethnic-wear market and built a beloved brand from scratch. At 81, the first-gen entrepreneur reflects on defying odds, handing over reins to her sons, Warburg Pincus' role in scaling the business, and her dream of going global. Watch the full interview now.