Multi-billion dollar family feuds to boardroom drama; Zia Mody on the changing face of India Inc - Pathbreakers S3

How is India Inc preparing for the massive leadership transition in the coming years? Find out on the next edition of Pathbreakers S3 as Forbes India's Neha Bothra sits down with Zia Mody, co—founder and managing partner, AZB & Partners, to discuss the chinks in succession planning and family settlements when billions of dollars are at stake. We delve into the role of boards in handling conflicts of interest, and we also get a pulse of the mood on Deal Street ahead of some big-ticket IPOs. Plus, we talk about how AI is changing law firms