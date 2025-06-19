Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Multi-billion dollar family feuds to boardroom drama; Zia Mody on the changing face of India Inc - Pathbreakers S3

Multi-billion dollar family feuds to boardroom drama; Zia Mody on the changing face of India Inc - Pathbreakers S3

How is India Inc preparing for the massive leadership transition in the coming years? Find out on the next edition of Pathbreakers S3 as Forbes India's Neha Bothra sits down with Zia Mody, co&mdash;founder and managing partner, AZB & Partners, to discuss the chinks in succession planning and family settlements when billions of dollars are at stake. We delve into the role of boards in handling conflicts of interest, and we also get a pulse of the mood on Deal Street ahead of some big-ticket IPOs. Plus, we talk about how AI is changing law firms
By: Neha Bothra
Published: Jun 19, 2025

More Videos

Ekta Kapoor SM

We break our hearts, not our business: Ekta Kapoor

Jun 9, 2025
ForbesIndia Live

India's Top 30 AI Minds Unveiled ' Live from Bengaluru ' Forbes India x Accel

Jun 4, 2025
Debjani Maam_J

Shaping India's Biotech Future - Dr. Debjani Dasgupta, D Y Patil University - Business Lodestones

May 26, 2025
EP3_teaser

Sneak Peek: Zia Mody on Forbes India PathbreakersÂ Season 3

May 21, 2025
EP2_1200_900

How BIBA became a household brand

Apr 30, 2025
EP1_1200_900

How DTDC plans to turn the tables on VC-backed logistics players

Apr 16, 2025
More Videos
X