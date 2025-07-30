Everything you should know about tsunamis and their impact

Tsunami alerts were issued across much of the Pacific on Wednesday after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east.

Here are key facts about tsunamis and the damage they can cause:

Shock of water

A tsunami is a shock of water that spreads through the sea, usually triggered by a strong earthquake beneath the ocean floor.

The sudden, violent movement of the Earth's crust can thrust up or drive down a section of the seabed—with the rift displacing vast quantities of water that move as waves.

Tsunamis radiate in all directions from their source and can cover enormous distances, sometimes at the speed of a jet plane.