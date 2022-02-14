Experiencing intense stress from events like natural disasters could literally have this effect on our physical health.

Image: Ricardo Arduengo / AFP



Do you feel like you've aged 10 years since the pandemic hit? Experiencing intense stress from events like natural disasters could literally have this effect on our physical health... but also on the health of monkeys. So reports a study observing macaques that experienced Hurricane Maria in 2017 in the Caribbean.



Researchers from Arizona State University in the US studied 435 macaques on the island of Cayo Santiago, located one kilometer off the southern coast of Puerto Rico. The scientists compared the macaques' blood samples before and after the hurricane to determine if there were detectable changes in levels of biomarkers associated with aging.





