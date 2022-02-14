Many young people are concerned about the economic impact of the pandemic on their finances.

Image: Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock



Members of Generation Z may have only just entered the workforce, but they're already looking to shake things up. The first step: redefining the role of their employer. Many would like their employer to help them better manage their finances, according to a new US study.





