I began to feel invincible: Vidya Balan

The actor, who completes 20 years in the Hindi film industry, discusses how she began keeping an eye on box office numbers after tasting success, learning from failures, feeling unloved after being criticised for her weight, female-led films taking a hit after the pandemic, the role that was more demanding—Kahaani or The Dirty Picture—and how her healing journey has given her strength and clarity