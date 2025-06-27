Pathbreakers Season 3 Sneak Peek: Pramath Sinha on the future of jobs and education in the age of AI

When machines learn faster than humans, how should education evolve? In this exclusive conversation, institution builder Pramath Sinha talks to Forbes India's Neha Bothra about how India must rewrite its education playbook. He lays out a radical roadmap for learning in the age of artificial intelligence, talks about why the youth must focus on acquiring skills over degrees, and more. Coming soon on Forbes India Pathbreakers S3