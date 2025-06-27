Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Pathbreakers Season 3 Sneak Peek: Pramath Sinha on the future of jobs and education in the age of AI

Pathbreakers Season 3 Sneak Peek: Pramath Sinha on the future of jobs and education in the age of AI

When machines learn faster than humans, how should education evolve? In this exclusive conversation, institution builder Pramath Sinha talks to Forbes India's Neha Bothra about how India must rewrite its education playbook. He lays out a radical roadmap for learning in the age of artificial intelligence, talks about why the youth must focus on acquiring skills over degrees, and more. Coming soon on Forbes India Pathbreakers S3
By: Neha Bothra
Published: Jun 27, 2025

More Videos

EP3_1200_900 (1)

Multi-billion dollar family feuds to boardroom drama; Zia Mody on the changing face of India Inc - Pathbreakers S3

Jun 19, 2025
Ekta Kapoor SM

We break our hearts, not our business: Ekta Kapoor

Jun 9, 2025
ForbesIndia Live

India's Top 30 AI Minds Unveiled ' Live from Bengaluru ' Forbes India x Accel

Jun 4, 2025
Debjani Maam_J

Shaping India's Biotech Future - Dr. Debjani Dasgupta, D Y Patil University - Business Lodestones

May 26, 2025
EP3_teaser

Sneak Peek: Zia Mody on Forbes India PathbreakersÂ Season 3

May 21, 2025
EP2_1200_900

How BIBA became a household brand

Apr 30, 2025
More Videos
X