This handout photograph taken on August 5, 2025 and released by the Indian Army shows residential buildings partially submerged in sludge after a cloudburst caused a massive mudslide in India's Uttarakhand state. A flash flood driving a torrent of mud smashed into a town in India's Himalayan region on August 5, tearing down a mountain valley before demolishing buildings and killing at least four people.

Image: Indian Army / AFP