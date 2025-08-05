RBI likely to keep interest rates unchanged on August 6

After front-loading interest rate cuts, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep rates unchanged after its monetary policy meeting ends on August 6. Though factors such as the recent US tariff hikes against India, the rupee volatility and wage pressure increase uncertainties in the economy, the central bank is likely to “wait and watch” until more clarity emerges from these situations. The RBI has cut interest rates at its previous three policy meetings by 100 basis points, bringing the repo rate to 5.5 percent.

“Having already frontloaded rate cuts and ensuring adequate liquidity, the MPC is likely to pause and allow time for the effects of previous measures to filter through the economy,” the research team of Bajaj Broking, said in a note to clients. “Any further rate action—if deemed necessary—is anticipated only in October or beyond, once more data on festive demand, agricultural output, and global conditions is available.”

Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank told Forbes India that the problem is not whether the RBI has space to cut interest rates. “The question is, is there a need to cut rates? We do not expect a change in rate decision immediately. The RBI has done enough. It is now time to wait and see how it flows into the system,” she says.

Gupta adds that the 25 percent tariffs on Indian goods presents a downside risk of 20 to 25 basis points to India’s GDP growth. This is based on price and income elasticity of Indian exports, the importance of the US market for India across different export sectors, and accounting for some near-term impact on exports due to slowdown of US orders until India BTA deals [under negotiation] are signed [probably by later this year],” her August 4 note to clients said.

