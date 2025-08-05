Bharat 6G Vision explained: How India is preparing for the post-5G world

Stable internet connectivity is the backbone of digital progress in every sector. As more Indians come online each year, the demand for a more reliable and faster network is increasing.

As of early 2025, DataReportal reported 1.12 billion active mobile connections in India, equivalent to 76.6 percent of its population. While not all of these are internet-enabled, the online penetration was estimated to be around 806 million users. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) expects this internet user base to cross 900 million by the end of 2025, thanks to the growing consumption of content in regional languages.

India is already looking beyond 5G. The conversation has shifted to the 6G network - its possibilities, research priorities, and national objectives.

In this post, we’ll explore how India is shaping the future of connectivity with Bharat 6G Vision, its key objectives, the strategies in place, and the challenges to tackle along the way.

What is Bharat 6G Vision?

The Bharat 6G Vision is India’s roadmap to lead the global shift toward the next generation of wireless communication. The initiative, released by the Government of India, focuses on positioning the country as a key supplier of intellectual property and affordable 6G network solutions.