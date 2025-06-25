Top telecom companies in India: TRAI data on mobile, broadband and DTH

Telecom services have long been an inseparable part of our lives—whether it’s video calls, endless scrolling, or DTH services. India has seen impressive growth in its telecom industry over the last few years. Leading telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and other service providers have transformed how we connect, stream, and work, making India one of the fastest-growing and largest telecom markets worldwide.

In this post, we’ll discuss the recent data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on broadband service providers, DTH operators, and mobile operators. We’ll also look into ongoing developments and what we should expect in the coming years. Understanding this data will give us a clear picture of market growth and where the industry stands globally.

List of leading telecom companies offering wired broadband services

Based on the March 31, 2025, data from the TRAI, here’s the list of five leading telecom companies that provide wired broadband services:

Sr. No. Wired Broadband Service Provider User Base (in million) Market Share (in %) 1 Reliance Jio 11.48 27.85 2 Bharti Airtel 8.55 20.76 3 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) 4.34 10.34 4 Atria Convergence Tech (ACT) 2.29 5.52 5 Kerala Vision Broadband Ltd 1.31 3.08





List of wireless broadband services in India

The TRAI’s March 31st 2025 data also mentions the list of top wireless broadband service providers:

Sr. No. Wireless Broadband Service Provider User Base (in millions) Market Share (in %) 1 Reliance Jio 465.10 50.07 2 Bharti Airtel 280.76 31.76 3 Vodafone Idea 126.40 14.45 4 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) 30.23 3.67 5 iBus Virtual Network Services Private Ltd 0.09 0.02





List of DTH operators in India

The leading telecom companies also provide DTH (Direct-to-Home) services for excellent entertainment. Some top DTH service providers in the market are: