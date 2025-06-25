Top telecom companies in India: TRAI data on mobile, broadband and DTH

See how leading telecom companies in India are shaping the digital future with top internet service providers, DTH, and mobile operators
Telecom services have long been an inseparable part of our lives—whether it’s video calls, endless scrolling, or DTH services. India has seen impressive growth in its telecom industry over the last few years. Leading telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and other service providers have transformed how we connect, stream, and work, making India one of the fastest-growing and largest telecom markets worldwide.
In this post, we’ll discuss the recent data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on broadband service providers, DTH operators, and mobile operators. We’ll also look into ongoing developments and what we should expect in the coming years. Understanding this data will give us a clear picture of market growth and where the industry stands globally.
Based on the March 31, 2025, data from the TRAI, here’s the list of five leading telecom companies that provide wired broadband services:
|Sr. No.
|Wired Broadband Service Provider
|User Base (in million)
|Market Share (in %)
|1
|Reliance Jio
|11.48
|27.85
|2
|Bharti Airtel
|8.55
|20.76
|3
|Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL)
|4.34
|10.34
|4
|Atria Convergence Tech (ACT)
|2.29
|5.52
|5
|Kerala Vision Broadband Ltd
|1.31
|3.08
The TRAI’s March 31st 2025 data also mentions the list of top wireless broadband service providers:
|Sr. No.
|Wireless Broadband Service Provider
|User Base (in millions)
|Market Share (in %)
|1
|Reliance Jio
|465.10
|50.07
|2
|Bharti Airtel
|280.76
|31.76
|3
|Vodafone Idea
|126.40
|14.45
|4
|Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL)
|30.23
|3.67
|5
|iBus Virtual Network Services Private Ltd
|0.09
|0.02
The leading telecom companies also provide DTH (Direct-to-Home) services for excellent entertainment. Some top DTH service providers in the market are:
|Sr. No.
|DTH Operator
|Market Share (in %)
|1
|Tata Play
|31.99
|2
|Bharti Telemedia Dish TV
|29.38
|3
|Dish TV
|19.53
|4
|Sun Direct
|19.10
Based on the latest TRAI report (March 2025), here are the leading mobile operators in India and their user base:
|Sr. No.
|Mobile Operator
|User Base (in million)
|Market Share (in %)
|1
|Reliance Jio
|469.76
|40.60
|2
|Bharti Airtel
|389.80
|33.69
|3
|Vodafone Idea
|205.35
|17.75
|4
|Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL)
|91.06
|7.87
|5
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL)
|0.99
|0.09
A growing digital economy and strategic government investments mainly drive India’s telecom industry. The Union Budget 2025-26 allocated around ₹81,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications for research, development, and innovations. India’s Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) mentioned that foreign direct investments in the sector have crossed ₹2.4 lakh crore from April 2000 to September 2024, clearly highlighting India’s appeal as a major telecom hub.
With the number of internet subscribers rising from 88 crore in March 2023 to over 95 crore in March 2024 (8.3 percent annual growth) and broadband subscriptions jumping from 84 crore to 92+ crore (9.1 percent growth) in the same period, India ranks second in global mobile broadband traffic.
By 2026, 5G is also set to expand significantly, with 350 million subscribers, capturing 27 percent of the mobile market, driving innovation among the leading telecom companies in India.
India is set to introduce Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology, which will directly bring live TV, audio, and multimedia content to mobile devices without internet or Wi-Fi. This approach uses terrestrial TV broadcast airwaves, promising a more accessible content experience.
Key players like Free Stream Technologies, Lava International, and Human Mobile Devices (HMD) Global are already laying the foundation for pilot projects. With regulatory approvals in the pipeline, this initiative aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, or Design in India visions, transforming how we consume digital content.
Satellite-based internet services provide reliable coverage in remote areas where traditional telecom networks don’t work. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently recommended a 4 percent spectrum usage charge for satellite providers like Starlink, OneWeb, and Project Kuiper. This includes a minimum annual spectrum charge of ₹3,500 per MHz for fixed and mobile satellite services. In addition, fixed satellite service (FSS) operators in urban areas will have to pay ₹500 per subscriber annually.
While this approach skips expensive spectrum auctions, the fee structure has raised concerns among the leading telecom companies in India. It may challenge the growth of satellite broadband and internet connections nationwide.
India is setting the stage for 6G with some big moves. It kicked things off by launching the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) in July 2023—bringing everyone together from leading telecom companies and tech leaders to universities and research groups, creating a space for them to work on 6G ideas.
In October 2024, B6GA teamed up with 6G Brazil through an MoU signed at the International 6G Symposium in New Delhi. This partnership is about sharing knowledge, pushing 6G research, and ensuring both countries are ready for the next big leap in connectivity.
So far, India has backed its 6G vision with investments in two testbeds (6G THz Testbed and Advanced Optical Communication Test Bed), 100 new 5G labs in academic institutions, and 100+ research projects worth ₹300 crore - placing it among the top six countries to file 6G patents, globally.
BharatNet is one of the largest rural telecom projects in the world, aimed at providing high-speed broadband connectivity to around 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats across India. Launched in 2011, it is managed by Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) and is being implemented in three phases. So far, it has connected over 2.14 lakh Gram Panchayats, laid more than 6.9 lakh km of optical fibre, and set up 1 lakh Wi-Fi hotspots. The project also supports e-health, e-education, and e-governance, empowering rural communities with digital services.
Continuous innovation from the leading telecom companies in India and government initiatives continue to play an integral role in the nation's digital transformation.