Allstate India: Where workplace culture becomes a lasting connection





At 9:15 AM on a weekday, Allstate India’s Bengaluru campus buzzes with vibrant energy. Employees trickle into open-plan workspaces, some pausing to grab coffee at a cafeteria where posters advertise mindfulness workshops and skill development boot camps. In a corner conference room, a team discusses technology enhancements, their whiteboard filled with equations. Nearby, a group exchanges tips in a parenting-focused Employee Impact Group meeting. This is the daily rhythm of an organization that has redefined workplace culture - not through lofty slogans, but through policies that address the complexities of modern careers.

Over the past decade, Allstate India has cultivated a reputation as a talent incubator in India’s competitive corporate landscape. With 8,000+ employees across Bengaluru and Pune, the company has earned prestigious accolades like the Great Place to Work® certification, Top 50 Companies with Great Managers, TechGig Coding Powerhouse, Best Workplace for Women, Leadership Factories of India by renowned publication and many more". But behind these recognitions lies a deliberate strategy: treating employee well-being as inseparable from business success. “Our philosophy isn’t about perks; it’s about partnership,” says Tanay Kediyal, Allstate India’s managing director. “When we invest holistically in our people, growth becomes inevitable.”

A Culture Forged on Trust and Transparency

Allstate India’s ‘People-First’ ethos permeates its every policy. The AllFlex insurance program, unique in its breadth, covers life, medical, dental, and pet insurance. Employees can customize their plans. A new parent can prioritize pediatric coverage, while a pet owner may add veterinary benefits. “Benefits should adapt to life’s chapters, not the reverse,” Ankita Agrawal, Allstate India’s director of executive compensation explains.

For women employees, the All-MaMa 18-month Maternity Management Program sets industry benchmarks. Unlike standard six-month policies, it offers phased returns to work, lactation support suites, pediatric counseling, and more. “The program recognizes that motherhood isn’t a pause, but a transition requiring institutional support,” notes Agrawal.