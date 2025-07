Indian Space Research Organisation's launch vehicle GSLV-F16 carrying the NISAR earth observation satellite lifts off from the launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on July 30, 2025. This formidable radar satellite, jointly developed by the United States and India, is designed to track subtle changes in Earth's land and ice surfaces and help predict both natural and human-caused hazards.

Image: Indian Space Research Organisation / AFP