Can Trump's tariff war derail India's manufacturing dreams?

For several years now, India’s manufacturing sector has been on a hot streak.

From the likes of Apple to Foxconn and domestic heavyweights such as Bharat Forge and Tata Electronics, the sector has seen a renewed vigour, largely due to the government’s favourable policies to promote manufacturing in the country. That has meant that India, for instance, has overtaken China to become the top supplier of smartphones sold in the US, after Apple decided to shift its production of iPhones to India.

Now, with US President Donald Trump’s decision to push for a 25 percent tariff on India—as he looks to bridge the trade deficit that countries had with the US—manufacturing in India, and the cost advantage that it held, especially those items that are eventually exported to the US, could face some trouble.

“We believe that it's a classic Trump negotiation tactic and any tariff number at this point has higher chances of changing again, but it will put some pressure on India's electronics manufacturing,” Tarun Pathak, research director at consultancy firm Counterpoint Research, tells Forbes India. “Support for policies like PLI (production linked incentive) becomes even more important to reduce cost disabilities with other rival nations, including China and Vietnam, especially since PLI is already in its last year.”