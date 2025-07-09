The slow death of small cars

Once upon a time, small cars were the flavour of the country. It started with the iconic Maruti Suzuki 800, labelled the common man’s car, at a time when carmakers were scarce. Then, as India’s economy boomed on the back of a new economic regime, new automakers began to bet big on the small car—a hatchback that was often affordable and gave good fuel economy. Among others, the Hyundai Santro, Tata Indica and Maruti Suzuki Alto were blockbuster hits.

But that seems to be changing. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), domestic sales in the mini segment (cars up to 3.6-metres in length) fell from 460,772 in FY19 to 152,262 in FY24 and 133,397 in FY25, a drop of over 70 percent in the last six years.

The situation isn’t any better in the compact segment, usually between 3.6 metres and 4.6 metres in length, with total sales having fallen from 13,82,471 in 2023 to 11,46,070 in 2025, a 17 percent decline in just two years. This May, the sales of Maruti Suzuki’s Alto and S-Presso declined to 6,776 units compared to 9,902 units in the year-ago period.

“What is happening is that people can’t afford small cars. Smaller and cheaper cars have become unaffordable because of the high cost of implementing regulatory measures,” RC Bhargava, the chairman of Maruti Suzuki, said during the company’s earnings call in June. The ex-showroom price in New Delhi of a new Maruti Alto K10, for instance, increased from Rs3.4 lakh in 2019 to Rs4.23 lakh in 2025, a 25 percent jump.