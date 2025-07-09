Top 10 highest paid actors in the world

Find out who topped the list of highest-paid actors in 2024, with earnings from films, endorsements, and other ventures across Hollywood
The global film industry thrives on star power. From record-breaking blockbusters to billion-dollar franchises, actors are often the driving force behind a movie’s commercial success. With massive box office appeal, brand endorsements, and backend deals, top Hollywood actors earn far beyond their base salaries.
For fans, knowing who the highest-paid actors are offers insight into who’s shaping market trends and holding influence over top brands and products. These earnings often reflect more than just acting talent; they also mirror business acumen, global appeal, and consistent demand.
In this post, we’ll discuss who’s leading the charge as the highest-paid actor in the world right now and their popularity.
Here’s the list of the highest-paid actors in the world, according to Forbes:
|Rank
|Highest-paid Actor
|Earnings (in $ million)
|1
|Dwayne Johnson
|88
|2
|Ryan Reynolds
|85
|3
|Kevin Hart
|81
|4
|Jerry Seinfeld
|60
|5
|Hugh Jackman
|50
|6
|Brad Pitt
|32
|7
|George Clooney
|31
|8
|Nicole Kidman
|31
|9
|Adam Sandler
|26
|10
|Will Smith
|26
Let’s briefly discuss each of these highest-paid actors and what makes them so popular and successful.
Dwayne Johnson, with a staggering $88 million in earnings, topped the list of highest-paid actors in 2024. With Red One’s $50 million, the largest known deal for a streaming film, and his backend profits from Moana 2, grossing over $1 billion, Dwayne became the most expensive Hollywood actor. Over 390 million Instagram followers drive his brand value. Off-screen, he’s linked with top brands like Under Armour (Project Rock), Ford, Voss Water, Apple, and ZOA Energy, which he co-founded.
Ryan Reynolds earned around $85 million through his multi-role involvement in Deadpool and Wolverine, as lead actor, co-writer, and producer. His marketing firm, Maximum Effort, added significant value to the film’s $ 1 billion-plus box office. Beyond acting, his projects with Hulu and Krasinski’s IF kept him in the spotlight all year. Beyond acting, Reynolds is a savvy investor with stakes in Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, and his marketing firm, which handles major brand campaigns.
Kevin Hart brought in an estimated $81 million, making him one of the most expensive actors working today. He starred in multiple films and series across Netflix, Amazon Prime, Peacock, and Roku, while producing podcasts, touring with stand-up shows, and fronting campaigns for DraftKings and Chase. His output remains unmatched in Hollywood.
Jerry Seinfeld continues to earn eight figures annually from reruns of Seinfeld, while staying active with live performances. His Netflix film Unfrosted, which he directed and starred in, added to a year that kept him among the highest-paid actors in the world. At 70, his brand remains commercially strong.
Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine came with a hefty paycheck, likely the biggest of his career. Teaming up with Ryan Reynolds brought both fan excitement and financial reward, firmly placing the Hollywood actor on the list of most expensive actors this year, with $50 million earnings. He has built strong brand partnerships with Montblanc, R.M. Williams, and Micromax, and has also invested in stage musicals, expanding his influence beyond Hollywood.
Brad Pitt’s work schedule included Wolfs and the most anticipated F1 movie. His production house, Plan B, also kept him in headlines, delivering box office hits and awards contenders. Pitt remains one of the highest-paid actors in the world, earning $32 million, with both on-screen and off-screen influence. His star power extends to global endorsements, too, including Chanel, Brioni, Heineken, and De'Longhi.
George Clooney reportedly earned around $31 million for Wolfs, despite denying claims of a $35 million paycheck. With Apple outbidding rivals for the film, it was seen as a high-reward commercial play rather than an artistic gamble. Clooney remains one of the most expensive actors who oversees premium deals on select, big-budget projects.
Nicole Kidman earned $31 million ($41 million gross), making her the highest-paid actress of 2024. Her roles across Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount+ paid over $1 million per episode. Apart from that, two romantic films further enhanced her screen presence, proving she remains one of the most sought-after actors in global entertainment.
Adam Sandler earned $26 million, with $35 million in gross revenue, primarily due to his exclusive Netflix deal. Whether it's Spaceman or the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler gets paid big either way. His older films continue to drive massive viewership on the platform. He also fronts major campaigns for brands like Pepsi, Subway, and other gaming and entertainment platforms.
Will Smith’s massive success with the Bad Boys franchise grossed over a billion dollars worldwide, bringing him $26 million in earnings and $30 million in gross revenue. Endorsements with companies like Adobe, BioBeats, and Insta360 further strengthened his comeback as the highest-paid actor in the world.
Who is the highest-paid actor in India?
According to a recent media reports, Allu Arjun is the highest-paid actor in India, following his massive box office hit, Pushpa. His earnings are estimated to be around ₹200 to ₹300 crore (~$3000 million) annually.
Who are Hollywood’s highest-grossing actors?
The highest-grossing Hollywood actor is Samuel L. Jackson, famous for his portrayal of Nick Fury in the Marvel movies. Others on the list are Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, and Tom Cruise, among others.
What are Dwayne Johnson’s highest-grossing movie franchises?
Dwayne Johnson’s top-earning movie franchises include Fast and Furious and Jumanji. These films have generated billions of dollars globally, contributing to his status as one of the highest-paid actors in the world.