Top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide

Explore the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time that captivated global audiences and left an incredible mark on the cinema industry and box office
|Movie name
|Year of release
|Worldwide lifetime gross (in $)
|Avatar
|2009
|2,923,706,026
|Avengers: Endgame
|2019
|2,799,439,100
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|2022
|2,320,250,281
|Titanic
|1997
|2,264,750,694
|Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
|2015
|2,071,310,218
|Avengers: Infinity War
|2018
|2,052,415,039
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|2021
|1,922,598,800
|Jurassic World
|2015
|1,671,537,444
|The Lion King
|2019
|1,663,079,059
|The Avengers
|2012
|1,520,538,536