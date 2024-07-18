Copenhagen could be set to introduce a tourist tax

The idea of playing on people's wallets to put a brake on visitor numbers is nothing new, and is even becoming one of the key measures employed by various popular destinations to better preserve the environment, if not the tranquility of local residents
The city of Copenhagen has taken a step further towards introducing a tourist tax for overnight stays in the Danish capital. Used around the world for many years, tourist taxes are becoming an invaluable tool for many destinations tackling overtourism head-on.