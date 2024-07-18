1.2 million tickets left for Paris Olympics: organisers

Team sports such as football have struggled to sell out the large venues chosen for the matches, while organisers are also set to release new more sought-after places for the finals of the swimming and athletics from Thursday
Organisers of the Paris Olympics said Wednesday that there were still 1.2 million tickets left for the Games, mostly for football, basketball and handball.
