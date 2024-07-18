Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. 1.2 million tickets left for Paris Olympics: organisers

Team sports such as football have struggled to sell out the large venues chosen for the matches, while organisers are also set to release new more sought-after places for the finals of the swimming and athletics from Thursday

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Jul 18, 2024 05:14:12 PM IST
Updated: Jul 18, 2024 05:17:33 PM IST

The Paris Games have set a new record for the total number of tickets sold, with the 8.7 million purchased surpassing the previous high of 8.3 million at the Atlanta Games in 1996. Image: Emmanuel Dunand / AFP The Paris Games have set a new record for the total number of tickets sold, with the 8.7 million purchased surpassing the previous high of 8.3 million at the Atlanta Games in 1996. Image: Emmanuel Dunand / AFP

Organisers of the Paris Olympics said Wednesday that there were still 1.2 million tickets left for the Games, mostly for football, basketball and handball.

"More than 50,000 tickets will be put on sale in more than 30 sports (on Thursday)," deputy director general Mickael Aloisio told reporters.

The Paris Games have set a new record for the total number of tickets sold, with the 8.7 million purchased surpassing the previous high of 8.3 million at the Atlanta Games in 1996. 

"More than 60 percent" of tickets have been sold in France, Aloisio said.

Organisers faced severe criticism from fans and even some athletes over the cost of tickets when they were first released last year, which undermined the promise of a "people's Olympics".

