Students and others display placards in the precinct of the Supreme Court during a hearing on the NEET paper leak case on July 18, 2024, in New Delhi, India. The Supreme Court asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish the city and centre-wise results of the NEET UG by noon on July 20, keeping the identity of the students masked. The next hearing will take place on Monday.

Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images