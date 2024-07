What makes a house a home?



Simply put, the family that lives in it. But what makes a truly luxurious, distinctive Indian home?





Gulita, the Piramal house, Mumbai

Chaudhary house, Jaipur

Joy Alukkas’s home, Thrissur

RARE Villa, Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s home, Mumbai

Subbarao Residence, The Reddy Home, Chennai

Vision Crest, Punit Shah’s home, Mumbai

Sharmilee and Nikhil Kapur’s French-style home, Pune

Dr Rashmi Shetty’s home, Mumbai

(This story appears in the 26 July, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)

If you, too, have been targeted by binge-able realtor reels on Instagram and YouTube, you’ll soon notice that an Indian home is truly unique—few places in the world have needs for elements such as pooja rooms, staff quarters and spaces for multi-generational families to come together. Legendary Indian hospitality also means that house guests are the norm, not the exception, and entertaining means much more than offering a cup of steaming tea.For the swish set, this translates to homes that multi-task as spaces to entertain, unwind and showcase. In the following pages, Forbes India gives readers a peek into how the country’s business luminaries live—where do the Piramals relax, how do the Reddys entertain, where does Mrs Jhunjhunwala work? You’ll find some answers here.A lot of the family’s own personality is reflected in these homes: While some feature understated tradition, others are decidedly glamorous. You can see the impact of the family’s travels and passions through their striking artworks, and the subtle influences of global interior styles. “Our homes are more than just brick-and-mortar; they are an extension of our personalities,” says NK Chaudhary, founder of Jaipur Rugs. So, in the Chaudhary home in Jaipur, you’ll see the family’s philosophy of sustainability, along with an appreciation for Indian craft.At jeweller Joy Alukkas’s family home, the living room is a versatile space, done up in gold and ivory, meant to be welcoming to intimate gatherings, as well as formal dos. Scientist and industrialist Dr Swati Piramal has a special penchant for rare flowers—and you’ll find this passion meticulously highlighted all through the family’s now-iconic glass-domed house at Mumbai’s Worli Seaface.They say every house tells a story. We’d love to hear more from these homes, no doubt packed with tales.The Piramal family—industrialists Ajay Piramal, Dr Swati Piramal, and Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani Piramal with their twins—live in a five-floor sea-facing bungalow at Mumbai’s Worli, with a stunning diamond-inspired glass-and-steel façade. The inside of ‘Gulita’ is elegant and sophisticated, peppered with Dr Piramal’s penchant for rare flowers.Here, Dr Piramal can be seen in what is called the Chelsea garden. Inspired by London’s famous Chelsea Flower Show, Dr Piramal ‘has set up her own flower show in India, called the Vaikunth Flower Show, featuring themed gardens and exotic flowers for public viewing’. At her home, a terrace garden is landscaped with coloured flowering plants, named the Chelsea Garden. The curtains have a Himalayan blue poppy print, an ode to the flower that Dr Piramal showcased at her own booth at London’s Chelsea show, which won a gold medal.NK Chaudhary, founder of Jaipur Rugs with wife Sulochana, in their living room, where traditional furnishings are juxtaposed with contemporary elements. Seen here are cushions fashioned from rug swatches, the blue carpet from their Manchaha collection designed by artisans themselves, and poufs made from leftover carpet scraps.The interiors reflect this philosophy through an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary elements. Traditional furnishings are juxtaposed with walls painted in modern colours, creating a dialogue between the past and present.A centrepiece of the room is a Manchaha rug, a project close to Chaudhary’s heart. Manchaha rugs are unique in that the artisans weave and design them, using leftover yarns to imbue each rug with a distinctive character.Vintage Chandigarh chairs are crafted using the famed ‘Canecraft’ technique, with smooth bamboo and cane surfaces. The use of poufs made from leftover carpet scraps during the finishing process exemplifies the brand’s philosophy of resourcefulness and sustainability.Earthen pots hold lush green plants, exemplifying Chaudhary’s deep connection with nature. A glimpse of the nearby dining area, adorned with wrought-iron chairs, hints at a space designed for family gatherings. NK Chaudhary’s living room is a visually appealing space, but also a strong representation of a life lived with intention.For Joy Alukkas, chairman and managing director of the Joyalukkas Group that deals in jewellery, his southern home is a special mix of classic elegance and modern luxury.The family opted for tones of gold and ivory, and had furniture custom-made, while décor was sourced from globally reputed designers.“We wanted these elements to reflect culture and heritage, embody our family values, but still incorporate contemporary elements,” Alukkas says.The artworks have special significance to the family. “We have some beautiful pieces that add a special touch—our crystal chandelier casts an elegant light, creating an ambience of sophisticated cosiness,” he adds. “A beautiful piece of traditional artwork holds significant cultural value to my family and I. This artwork not only adds an element of visual interest, but also serves as a reminder of our heritage and the rich artistic traditions of our region.”Alukkas says that he ‘adores sculptures as well’. “A favourite of mine is a peacock and our crystal Christmas tree,” he says. “These pieces add depth and character to our living room’s overall charm. They make it a true reflection of our family’s values, aesthetics and project happiness and warmth.”A 14-storey structure at Mumbai’s tony Malabar Hill is now home to the Jhunjhunwala family, encompassing a cool 70,000 sq ft. Known as the ‘Big Bull’ of the markets, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dreamt of this king-size abode, but unfortunately, passed away in 2022, a few months before it was ready for the family to move in.“It’s been really difficult for me to come live here,” a misty-eyed Rekha Jhunjhunwala tells us, walking us through each floor. “He [Rakesh] always wanted a home that was this large. Initially, I would feel lost.”While there’s no question that the high ceilings, panoramic sea views and curated art work give the space a grandeur, Jhunjhunwala has kept the interiors cosy and welcoming. The brief she gave the architects was that the space should feel less like a museum, more like a home. The top floor opens to a grassy terrace, which houses a glass-walled conservatory at one end. On another floor, the ample balcony space holds a triangular swimming pool that overlooks the Queen’s Necklace, a luxury Jhunjhunwala’s twin boys (now 15) enjoy.A large banquet hall takes up another floor, complete with three crystal chandeliers. Attached is an industrial-looking kitchen that could put many Mumbai restaurants to shame. Adjacent to the banquet hall is a plush lounge area, separated from the party hall, should certain VVIP guests prefer their privacy.Three Juliet-style balconies overlook the banquet hall from the floor above, which houses a kitted out movie theatre. Outside is a café-style setup, complete with red tables, a popcorn machine and an ice-cream maker. “The last time we used the theatre was to watch the T20 World Cup finals, and before that, to watch Laapataa Ladies.”The family spends most of its time on the 10th floor, which features a stately dining table, several seating areas and Jhunjhunwala’s pooja room. Among her favourite art pieces (which include artistes such as Paresh Maity, Gurcharan Singh and others), is a full-walled Pichwai painting on this floor, something she had always wanted.All across the home, different figurines of bulls take pride of place, an obvious ode to the Big Bull. They share space with horses, and stylised idols of Ganesha, in different shapes, sizes and material.“I’m here because my children insisted that we have to use the space, because that’s what he would have wanted,” Mrs Jhunjhunwala says, visibly emotional, adding that the years since her husband’s death have been trying. “One by one, they moved here, so I had to follow. But now, a year, later, it finally feels like home.”A sophisticated residence in the heart of Chennai is home to Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, where she lives with her family. Her daughter-in-law, Tanya Mallavarapu Reddy, an interior designer, envisioned the space to be a fusion of artistry, craft and functionality.Inspired by the family’s art collection, the room centres around the famed Bindu artwork by SH Raza, framed by sleek metal shelves against a backdrop of deep rust wallpaper. “This striking feature not only anchors the space but also sets the tone for the room’s colour palette and aesthetic,” Tanya writes.A custom hand-knotted carpet from Jaipur complements fine upholstery sourced from Dedar, Milan. The design ethos focuses on colour blocking and material juxtaposition, evident in the sculptural chair upholstered in deep mustard fabric that contrasts with the rust wallpaper.The room features a blend of textured glass elements, beaten brass accents, Calacatta marble surfaces and brushed bronze finishes. Custom sliding pocket doors, flanked by wall sconces, provide discreet access to the living area.The lounge area, furnished in a modern style, features an artwork by Senaka Senanayake. The brightly-hued canvas stands against softly curved furniture from DeMuro Das. A hand-painted wallpaper from de Gournay provides the backdrop to the dining room, where a rosewood dining table is set for a meal.At the far end of the home is a library. Enveloped by bookshelves, it is filled with artefacts and books collected from travels, overlooking an antique carpet.A fluid marble slab forms the focal point at the Shah household, a terraced apartment at a luxury Shivaji Park skyscraper. “The marble wall in the living room has been an idea we wanted to execute since our old house,” says Simran, daughter of Punit Shah, who is a partner at Dhruva Advisors. “Two similar pieces of marble have been matched and given a mirror effect, to create the right design.”The seating and dining area feature neutral, beige tones and a contemporary feel, but a life-sized carved ballerina sculpture, a metal-and-glass work with an ambient light through the ballooning skirt, steals the spotlight. The lamp was a unique find at a Taj exhibition in Mumbai, with artefacts from Amsterdam. “It had been delivered in three parts, and fixed up here. It’s been in the house for 13 years,” says Simran.Interesting light fixtures are visible throughout the apartment, including a suspended circular light piece above the dining table, and a statement ring light out on the balcony. The balcony floor is attached to the living room, giving the home an open feel. It features a quirky, hexagon pattern, offset by solid dark wood panels on the walls. The main attraction is, of course, a sweeping beach view.“The balcony is used for parties and casual gatherings, and houses an open bar made of backlit onyx and colourful outdoor furniture. We use it to watch the most amazing sunset views, and the rains,” Simran adds.The co-founders of Atmantan Wellness Centre, the Kapurs opted for a contemporary French feel for their Pune home. The space is large, well-lit and decidedly colourful. A range of deep-hued couches paint the living room, enveloping a bold floral carpet. The dining area sports chairs in Tiffany blue, and statement chandeliers add glitz to the home.In contrast, a serene setting is offered through the terrace, which features cane furniture and a bevy of potted plants; a focal point here is a shocking pink couch, which stands out amidst the neutral tones.Celebrity dermatologist Rashmi Shetty, founder of RA Aesthetics, lives in Mumbai’s Santacruz in an airy home that exudes ethnic flair. Carved walls, embroidered carpets and painted peacocks share space with wooden and cane furniture and a statement wood-and-stone pillar duo in the living space.The home showcases a range of patterns, through its upholstery, furnishings and tiles, even with unique furniture pieces, such as a floral side table.A standout piece is a concealed bar unit that can rise up when required, flanked with two cushioned high-back chairs. A liberal use of patterned wallpapers gives the home an eclectic Indian vibe.Shetty’s bedroom features a two-poster bed, and the room transitions into the bathroom through frosted glass doors. The bathroom is luxurious, with a chandelier, curved stone shower cabin and a wide stretch of frosted glass wardrobes, for the spacious walk-in dressing area.A balcony, with wind chimes and large potted plants, lends the home a touch of Zen.