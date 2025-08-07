Top 10 busiest seaports in India: From Paradip port to Cochin port

Seaports in India are one of the country's strong economic engines, driving the import-export sector. With 12 major seaports and over 200 minor ones, the country relies heavily on maritime infrastructure to move goods in and out efficiently. These ports are more than logistic hubs; they drive trade, boost employment, and support various industries.

Knowing which ports handle the highest cargo volumes helps us understand trade trends, infrastructure growth, and regional economic shifts. From crude oil to textiles, cargo tonnage tells a bigger story about India’s potential, needs, what it produces, and where it’s headed.

In this article, we’ll list down the top 10 busiest seaports by cargo tonnage and how they drive the industry forward. We’ll also discuss some of the government initiatives, budget allocation, and the challenges faced.

What is the cargo traffic in the major seaports?

Seaports in India have achieved several milestones over the past few years. According to the PIB press release, in FY 2024-25, cargo traffic across the major seaports reached around 855 million tonnes, up from 819 million tonnes in the previous year, marking a 4.3 percent annual growth.

In Q2 2025 alone, the ports handled over 220 million tonnes of cargo with a 5.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Commodities like crude oil, coal, fertilisers, iron ore, and container shipments make up a significant share of this volume.