30 Indian Minds Leading the AI Revolution
Top 10 busiest seaports in India: From Paradip port to Cochin port

Explore the top 10 busiest seaports in India by their cargo tonnage. Know their significance and government initiatives that support the sector

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 7, 2025 04:30:56 PM IST
Updated: Aug 7, 2025 04:36:10 PM IST

Seaports in India are one of the country's strong economic engines, driving the import-export sector. With 12 major seaports and over 200 minor ones, the country relies heavily on maritime infrastructure to move goods in and out efficiently. These ports are more than logistic hubs; they drive trade, boost employment, and support various industries.

Knowing which ports handle the highest cargo volumes helps us understand trade trends, infrastructure growth, and regional economic shifts. From crude oil to textiles, cargo tonnage tells a bigger story about India’s potential, needs, what it produces, and where it’s headed.

In this article, we’ll list down the top 10 busiest seaports by cargo tonnage and how they drive the industry forward. We’ll also discuss some of the government initiatives, budget allocation, and the challenges faced.

What is the cargo traffic in the major seaports?

Seaports in India have achieved several milestones over the past few years. According to the PIB press release, in FY 2024-25, cargo traffic across the major seaports reached around 855 million tonnes, up from 819 million tonnes in the previous year, marking a 4.3 percent annual growth.

In Q2 2025 alone, the ports handled over 220 million tonnes of cargo with a 5.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Commodities like crude oil, coal, fertilisers, iron ore, and container shipments make up a significant share of this volume.

Read More

With the coastal land also being repurposed for industrial use, the role of seaports in India continues to grow, both in terms of cargo tonnage and economic influence.

List of the top 10 busiest seaports in India

Based on the latest reports (as of June 2025) from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, here are the top 10 busiest seaports by cargo tonnage:

Rank Seaport Location Cargo handled (in million tonnes)
1Paradip Port AuthorityOrissa13.14
2Deendayal Port AuthorityGujarat12.03
3Jawaharlal Nehru Port AuthorityMaharashtra7.56
4Visakhapatnam Port AuthorityAndhra Pradesh7.33
5Shyama Prasad Mukerjee Port (Kolkata Port)West Bengal5.93
6Mumbai Port AuthorityMaharashtra5.68
7Chennai Port AuthorityTamil Nadu5.07
8Kamrajar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu4.10
9V.O. Chidambaranar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu3.62
10Cochin Port AuthorityKerala3.39


Union budget allocation 2025-26

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has been allocated a total budget of ₹3,470 crores. A significant portion, ₹1,247 crore, has been assigned to the central sector projects, with a focus on improving port infrastructure, modernisation, and cargo handling capacity at major seaports.

₹1,752 crore has been allocated to support inland water transport and improve hinterland connectivity. Projects like Sagarmala, investments in public sector port enterprises, and digital innovation are also being prioritised to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery.

Government initiatives and support

The government has constantly supported India’s maritime sector:

  1. Sagarmala

    Sagarmala is India’s flagship port-led growth initiative, launched in 2015. The programme focuses on modernising ports, improving logistics, and boosting industrial clusters around coastal areas. So far, 272 (out of 839) projects have been completed, involving ₹1.41 lakh crore in investment.

    Sagarmala 2.0 and Sagarmala Startup Innovation Initiative (S2I2), launched in March 2025, promote startups working on green shipping, smart port tech, maritime sustainability, and port technology.

  2. Maritime India Vision (MIV)

    The MIV 2030 framework focuses on 150 key initiatives to focus on shipbuilding capacity, streamline cargo movement, and increase coastal and waterway traffic. It aligns with national goals to position seaports in India as global hubs, strengthening the role of the top 10 busiest seaports, expanding cargo tonnage, and supporting growth across the sector.

    Also, Lok Sabha’s recent bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, replaces outdated laws with a modern legal framework, making sea trade simpler and more aligned with global standards.

  3. Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP)

    The Green Tug Transition Programme aims to reduce emissions across major seaports by phasing out conventional fuel-based tugs. From October 2024, four of the largest ports - Jawaharlal Nehru, Deendayal, Paradip, and VOC - adopted green tugs using cleaner fuels. This shift supports cleaner cargo handling at the busiest ports.

The significance of seaports in India

The seaports in India are crucial for the ecosystem.

  1. Economic drivers: The major seaports manage the country’s foreign trade. Financially, India’s ports saw their total income double over the past decade, from ₹11,760 crore in FY 2014-15 to over ₹24,200 crore in FY 2024-25.
  2. Historical importance: Ports such as Kolkata, established in the 19th century, have played a crucial role in trade and cultural exchange, connecting India to ancient and colonial-era sea routes.
  3. Infrastructure and sustainability: With projects like Sagarmala and a rise in cargo handling capacity since 2014-15, India’s ports are modernising fast. Many of the largest ports are now investing in electric vehicles and digital tools to reduce environmental impact.

What are the challenges to consider?

While major seaports in India support international trade, several challenges do exist:

  • Environmental impact: Oil spills, pollution from ship emissions, and delays in adopting green practices make compliance challenging, especially for the largest seaports.
  • Operational delays: Many seaports in India face longer ship turnaround times, and inefficient cargo handling systems can restrict access for larger vessels.
  • Regulatory barriers: Complex clearances, slow financing approvals, and lengthy projects may affect infrastructure upgrades, directly impacting the performance of even the largest ports.

