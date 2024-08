Top 10 busiest airports in the world by passenger traffic

T

World's busiest airports by passenger traffic

Airport Country Total passengers Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport United States 104,653,451 Dubai International Airport United Arab Emirates 86,994,365 Dallas Fort Worth International Airport United States 81,755,538 Heathrow Airport United Kingdom 79,183,364 Tokyo Haneda Airport Tokyo 78,719,302 Denver International Airport United States 77,837,917 Istanbul Airport United States 76,027,321 Los Angeles International Airport United States 75,050,875 O’Hare International Airport United States 73,894,226 Indira Gandhi International Airport India 72,214,841

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Established: September 15, 1926

Location: Georgia, United States

Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Established: 30 September 1960



Location: Dubai



Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Established: 23 September 1973

Location: Dallas, United States

Heathrow Airport (LHR)

Established: 25 March 1946

Location: Hounslow, United Kingdom

Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND)

Established: August 15, 1931

Location: Hanedakuko, Ota City, Tokyo, Japan

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Established: February 28, 1995

Location: Denver, United States

Istanbul Airport (IST)

Established: 29 October 2018

Location: Tayakadın,Türkiye

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Established: October 1,1928

Location: Los Angeles, United States

O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Established: February 1944

Location: O'Hare, Chicago, Illinois, United States

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI)

Established: 1930

Location: New Delhi, India

he world is a network of connections, and airports lie at the heart of this network. Airports facilitate the movement of millions of people across continents, shaping global travel and commerce. Today, we will look at the busiest airports in the world by passenger traffic.We've used data from the Ports Authority of New York and New Jersey to list the busiest airports by passenger traffic.Without further ado, let’s learn a little bit about the busiest airports in the world:Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has been the world's busiest airport since 1998. This massive airport in Atlanta, Georgia, serves as a major Delta Air Lines hub. In 2023 alone, it funnelled over 104.6 million passengers through its multiple terminals and offered convenient connections to the city via highways, rail, and the MARTA rapid transit system.Situated in Dubai’s Al Garhoud district, Dubai International Airport serves as a primary gateway between East and West and is the home base for Emirates Airlines. However, after the expansion of Al Maktoum Airport, Dubai International Airport will be shut down.DFW Airport, situated in Texas, nabs the third position on the list of busiest airports in the world. Located between Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW is a central connection point for domestic and international travel. It is the largest hub for American Airlines, the world's largest airline according to the number of scheduled passengers carried.London Heathrow Airport (LHR) was the busiest airport in Europe in 2023 and consistently ranks among the busiest airports in the world for passenger traffic. Situated west of London, England, LHR serves as a major gateway to Europe and a key connection point for international travel. Heathrow is the major hub for British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) is one of the two international airports serving the Greater Tokyo Area, the other being Narita International Airport (NRT). The Japanese Government encourages the use of Haneda Airport for premium business travel and Narita Airport for leisure and low-cost carriers. Haneda is the primary domestic base for Japan's two largest airlines, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.In Denver, Colorado, DEN is a major hub for connecting flights across North America and beyond. It's a primary hub for United Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Denver Air Connection, making it a key connection point for both domestic and international travel. DEN served over 77.8 million passengers in 2023. This airport also boasts being the largest employer in Colorado. With a land area exceeding 33,531 acres (52.4 square miles), it holds the title of the largest airport in the Western Hemisphere by landmass.IST serves as the primary hub for Turkish Airlines and also accommodates a wide range of international carriers. It is a major global aviation hub, handling millions of passengers annually and connecting them to over 300 destinations in more than 120 countries. Opened in 2018, IST is a relatively new airport with state-of-the-art architecture and technology, including an automated baggage handling system.LAX is a hub for several major airlines, including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Alaska Airlines. It is also the world's busiest origin and destination airport, meaning a higher proportion of travellers begin or end their trips at LAX than use it for connecting flights. The airport serves as a hub, focus city, or operating base for more passenger airlines than any other airport in the United States.O'Hare boasts the title of the world's most connected airport, offering non-stop flights to over 214 destinations. ORD is a primary hub for both United Airlines and American Airlines. Designed initially to succeed Chicago's Midway International Airport, O'Hare's history began as a World War II airfield to serve as a Douglas manufacturing plant. The airport has undergone several name changes before receiving its current designation in honour of aviator Edward "Butch" O'Hare.Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), located in Delhi, is India’s busiest airport. It has three operational passenger terminals (T1, T2, T3) catering to domestic and international flights. The airport connects to Delhi via metro, taxis, and ride-sharing services. IGI Airport is a major hub for many Indian airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India.Delhi handles a higher volume of passengers (73,673,708) compared to Mumbai (52,820,754). Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) is India’s busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic.In terms of planned capacity, Asia's largest airport is not operational yet. It's the Noida International Airport in Jewar, India. Upon completion, it will surpass other contenders for the title, like Beijing Capital International Airport.