Countries that give visa-free access to Indians

List of visa-free countries for Indian passport holders

Country Number of Days Continent 1. Angola 30 days Africa 2. Barbados 90 days Transcontinental 3. Bhutan 14 days Asia 4. Dominica 180 days Transcontinental 5. El Salvador 90 days Transcontinental 6. Fiji 120 days Transcontinental 7. Gabon 30 days Africa 8. Gambia 90 days Africa 9. Grenada 90 days Transcontinental 10. Haiti 90 days Transcontinental 11. Jamaica Visa-free Transcontinental 12. Kazakhstan 14 days Asia 13. Macao 30 days Asia 14. Mauritius 90 days Africa 15. Micronesia 30 days Transcontinental 16. Nepal Visa-free Asia 17. Palestinian Territories Visa-free Asia 18. Saint Kitts and Nevis 90 days Transcontinental 19. Senegal 90 days Africa 20. St. Vincent and the Grenadines 90 days Transcontinental 21. Trinidad and Tobago 90 days Transcontinental 22. Vanuatu 30 days Transcontinental

Entry requirements of visa-free countries for Indians

Passport validity:

Maximum stay duration:

Proof of sufficient funds:

Return or onward travel ticket:

Accommodation details:

Travel insurance:

Criminal record check:

Customs and declarations:

Visa-free duration reset:

Specific requirements for countries

Barbados

A passport with a validity of at least six months. A minimum of two recent passport-sized photographs. Evidence of a return flight reservation. Confirmation of your accommodations. A bank statement covering the last three months.

Mauritius

Possession of a passport with a minimum validity of six months. Presentation of at least two recent passport-sized photographs. Confirmation of a return flight reservation. Proof of arranged accommodations. Submission of a bank statement covering the past three months.

Nepal

A passport valid for a minimum of six months At least two recent passport-size photographs A return flight ticket Confirmed accommodation Bank statement (last three months)

Trinidad and Tobago

A passport with a minimum of six months of validity. A minimum of two recent passport-sized photographs. Confirmation of your return flight reservation. Evidence of accommodation arrangements. A bank statement covering the previous three months

ravelling the world and exploring new destinations is a dream shared by many. For Indian passport holders, this dream can now be realised more easily than ever before. India's global influence has opened doors to an array of visa-free countries for Indians that welcome Indian travellers without the hassle of visa applications.A visa is an official document or endorsement issued by a country's government that grants permission for an individual to enter, stay, or travel within that country for a specified purpose and duration. Visas are typically required for foreign nationals and serve to regulate immigration, security, and compliance with immigration laws.In this comprehensive guide, we'll unveil the destinations where Indians can experience the thrill of visa-free travel. From pristine beaches to bustling cities, these countries offer a plethora of experiences waiting to be discovered.Below, we have compiled a list of countries where Indian passport holders can travel visa-free and the number of days they can stay without a visa, with data sourced from the Passport Index Embarking on a journey to visa-free countries is an exciting prospect, offering the opportunity to explore diverse cultures, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant cities without the cumbersome process of visa applications. However, travellers need to be well-informed about the entry requirements of each destination to ensure a seamless and trouble-free experience.A passport is an official government-issued document that proves a person's identity, nationality, and citizenship. It allows individuals to travel internationally, cross borders, and seek entry into foreign countries. Passports typically include personal information, a photo, and a unique identification number. Most countries require that your passport be valid for at least six months beyond your planned departure date. It's prudent to check your passport's expiration date well in advance and renew it if necessary.Every visa-free destination sets a maximum allowed stay duration for travellers. Depending on the country, this duration can vary significantly, from a few weeks to several months. Overstaying your welcome can lead to fines, deportation, or other legal consequences.Many countries require travellers to demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to cover their stay without resorting to employment. This can be in the form of bank statements, cash reserves, or a valid credit card.A return or onward travel ticket is often a prerequisite. Authorities may ask for proof that you intend to leave the country within the stipulated time frame.Some destinations require proof of accommodation for your entire stay. This can be in the form of hotel reservations, a letter of invitation from a host, or a detailed itinerary.While not always mandatory, having travel insurance is highly recommended. It provides financial protection in case of unexpected events like medical emergencies, trip cancellations, or lost luggage.Occasionally, travellers may be subject to criminal record checks upon arrival. Having a criminal record, even for minor offences, can result in denial of entry to certain countries.Be aware of the customs and declarations requirements of the destination country. This includes declaring any value items, cash amounts over specified limits and prohibited items in your possession.If you plan to revisit a visa-free country after your initial stay, note that some destinations may require you to leave and re-enter to reset the duration of your visa-free stay. Familiarise yourself with the specific regulations for each country you intend to visit.By thoroughly researching and meeting these entry requirements, travellers can ensure a smooth and enjoyable visa-free journey, allowing them to focus on creating cherished memories and experiences in their chosen destinations.Aside from the aforementioned general requirements, some countries have special needs for international travellers. For instance:The required documents for an international visit to Barbados encompass the following:These specific entry requirements must be adhered to:There are a few steps to follow before making your way to Nepal Below is a compilation of essential documents for your convenience:In summary, when considering travel to visa-free countries, knowing the specific entry requirements is crucial. Staying informed and well-prepared regarding these prerequisites ensures a seamless and enjoyable travel experience to these enticing destinations.Checking with the respective embassies or official government sources for the latest information before a trip is recommended.Several countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia, are known for offering budget-friendly travel experiences to Indian tourists. These destinations often feature affordable accommodation, transportation, and dining options.Yes, there are budget-friendly visa-free countries for Indians outside of Asia as well. For instance, some Eastern European countries like Serbia and Ukraine offer affordable travel experiences for Indian tourists, including low-cost accommodations and dining options.