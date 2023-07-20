World's most powerful passport rankings 2023

To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Discover the world's most popular passports as per the Henley Passport Index 2023. Find out global passport rankings in 2023

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 20, 2023 12:00:58 PM IST
Updated: Jul 20, 2023 12:07:39 PM IST

In international travel, the power of a passport is not to be underestimated. After all, it almost single-handedly determines the ease with which its holder can cross borders and explore new horizons. The Henley Passport Index is a worldwide list that ranks countries based on their citizens' travel freedom. It offers a detailed summary of the world’s most powerful passports! The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of countries that their holders can visit without the need for a visa before arrival. The ranking is determined by data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), which maintains the most extensive and precise database of travel information worldwide.

The Methodology Behind Passport Ranking

The passport ranking in the Henley Passport Index is based on a comprehensive methodology that considers several factors. These include the number of countries a passport holder can access without a visa, the country's diplomatic relations, and its international agreements.

The Role of International Relations in Passport Power

International relations play a significant role in determining the power of a passport. Countries with strong diplomatic ties and positive international relations often have powerful passports that offer their citizens extensive visa-free access to other countries.

World’s Most Powerful Passports: Passport Rankings 2023

The power of a passport can significantly impact an individual's life, making the Henley Passport Index a valuable resource for understanding global mobility.

The world’s most powerful passports, according to the Henley Passport Index 2023, are as follows:

Rank Country Visa-Free Access to Countries
1 Singapore 192
2 Germany 190
2 Italy 190
2 Spain 190
3 Austria 189
3 Finland 189
3 France 189
3 Japan 189
3 Luxembourg 189
3 South Korea 189
3 Sweden 189
4 Denmark 188
4 Ireland 188
4 Netherlands 188
4 United Kingdom 188
5 Belgium 187
5 Czech Republic 187
5 Malta 187
5 New Zealand 187
5 Norway 187
5 Portugal 187
5 Switzerland 187

Global Passport Rankings 2023: India Passport Ranking

Coming to the India passport ranking as per the Henley Passport Index 2023, India is ranked at the 80th position along with Senegal and Togo, with visa-free access to 57 countries.

India's passport ranking in the global passport rankings 2023 reflects our global standing and the citizens' ease of access regarding international travel.

World’s Least Powerful Passports: Passport Rankings 2023

While some passports open doors to numerous countries, others offer limited travel freedom. The least powerful passports in the Henley Passport Index 2023 have the least travel freedom. Holders of these passports have to go through the process of obtaining a visa before travelling to most countries.

The least powerful passports in the world are as follows:

Rank Country Visa-Free Access to Countries
103 Afghanistan 27
102 Iraq 29
101 Syria 30
100 Pakistan 33
99 Yemen 35
99 Somalia 35
98 Palestinian Territory 38
98 Nepal 38
97 North Korea 39
96 Bangladesh 40
95 Sri Lanka 41
95 Libya 41
94 Kosovo 42
93 Lebanon 43
92 Sudan 44
92 Iran 44
92 Eritrea 44
91 Congo (Dem. Rep.) 45
90 South Sudan 46
90 Nigeria 46

Challenges and Implications for Holders of the Least Powerful Passports

Holders of the least potent passports face several challenges, including limited travel opportunities and the need for extensive visa applications. These challenges can significantly impact an individual's life, making the power of a passport a critical factor in global mobility.

The Power of Asian Passport

Asian countries have dominated the Henley Passport Index for several years now. Countries like Japan, Singapore, and South Korea consistently rank in the top spots among the world’s most powerful passports, offering their citizens visa-free access to many countries. This is a testament to the diplomatic relations these countries have established and maintained with countries worldwide.

Notability, the power of a passport is not only a reflection of the identity and nationality of its holder but also a tool that can provide access to global opportunities, freedom of movement, and an enhanced quality of life.

FAQs

1. Is a US passport strong?

Yes, a US passport is considered vital. It offers visa-free access or visa-on-arrival access to 184 countries as per Henley Passport Index 2023. The exact ranking of the US passport can vary from year to year. Still, it consistently ranks within the top 20 of the powerful passport rankings.

2. Has the US passport lost value?

In the last decade, the US has lost ground in the global passport rankings, and in 2023 it has lost two more spots as compared to 2022. According to global passport rankings 2023, the US now sits at the 8th spot with visa-free access to 184 destinations.

3. How strong is the India passport ranking?

The Henley Passport Index 2023 ranks Indian passport at 80, with visa-free access to just 57 countries. The India passport ranking is admittedly weak compared to the world’s most powerful passports ranked within the top 5. However, the consistently improving global relations may take our nation to stronger passport rankings with every passing year.

