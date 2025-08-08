Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Photo of the day: Donald Trump doubles down on tariffs

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 8, 2025 01:05:57 PM IST
Updated: Aug 8, 2025 01:10:48 PM IST

A teacher from the Gurukul School of Art paints a poster of US President Donald Trump, announcing a double tariff on Indian goods from 25 percent to 50 percent outside his art school on August 7, 2025, in Mumbai. A double tariff will impact key sectors like auto parts, jewellery, textiles, chemicals, seafood, machinery, mechanical appliances, gems, and leather. The 25 percent duty announced on July 31 has come into effect from August 7, and the additional 25 percent will be implemented by the US from August 27.

Image: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images 

